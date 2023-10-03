Close menu
League One
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient1Lincoln CityLincoln City0

Leyton Orient v Lincoln City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Brynn
  • 12Cooper
  • 5Happe
  • 4Turns
  • 32Hunt
  • 23Sanders
  • 8Brown
  • 11Archibald
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 9Pigott

Substitutes

  • 2James
  • 3Sweeney
  • 13Howes
  • 14Moncur
  • 16Drinan
  • 18Pratley
  • 24Graham

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Jensen
  • 15O'Connor
  • 5Jackson
  • 23Roughan
  • 2Sørensen
  • 11Hamilton
  • 6Erhahon
  • 3Brown
  • 7Hackett-Fairchild
  • 21Adelakun
  • 10Bishop

Substitutes

  • 8Smith
  • 12Wright
  • 14Mândroiu
  • 16Burroughs
  • 17Duffy
  • 22Eyoma
  • 27Makama
Referee:
Stephen Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Lincoln City 0. Joe Pigott (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Pigott with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Jordan Brown.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Brown (Leyton Orient).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Seán Roughan (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Solomon Brynn.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Barnsley116142112919
4Stevenage11542159619
5Bolton105321510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Blackpool1044297216
11Derby10433149515
12Lincoln City104331410415
13Cambridge10424108214
14Leyton Orient11425914-514
15Bristol Rovers103431211113
16Northampton1041599013
17Charlton103341111012
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Wigan10424141406
22Reading10316711-46
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC