Leyton Orient v Lincoln City

Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Lincoln City 0. Joe Pigott (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ruel Sotiriou.
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Brynn
- 12Cooper
- 5Happe
- 4Turns
- 32Hunt
- 23Sanders
- 8Brown
- 11Archibald
- 15El Mizouni
- 10Sotiriou
- 9Pigott
Substitutes
- 2James
- 3Sweeney
- 13Howes
- 14Moncur
- 16Drinan
- 18Pratley
- 24Graham
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Jensen
- 15O'Connor
- 5Jackson
- 23Roughan
- 2Sørensen
- 11Hamilton
- 6Erhahon
- 3Brown
- 7Hackett-Fairchild
- 21Adelakun
- 10Bishop
Substitutes
- 8Smith
- 12Wright
- 14Mândroiu
- 16Burroughs
- 17Duffy
- 22Eyoma
- 27Makama
- Referee:
- Stephen Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt missed. Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joe Pigott with a cross.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Jordan Brown.
Attempt blocked. Lasse Sørensen (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Brown (Leyton Orient).
Attempt saved. Seán Roughan (Lincoln City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ethan Hamilton with a headed pass.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Solomon Brynn.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
