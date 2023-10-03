Carlisle United v Peterborough United

Offside, Peterborough United. Peter Kioso tries a through ball, but Ephron Mason-Clark is caught offside.
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Holy
- 2Back
- 5Lavelle
- 22Mellish
- 3Armer
- 8Guy
- 4Moxon
- 10McCalmont
- 24Maguire
- 14Garner
- 7Gibson
Substitutes
- 6Huntington
- 9Edmondson
- 12Ablade
- 13Breeze
- 16Harris
- 19Robinson
- 27Plange
Peterborough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bilokapic
- 30Kioso
- 5Knight
- 4Edwards
- 3Burrows
- 8De Havilland
- 27Collins
- 16Ajiboye
- 10Mason-Clark
- 17Jones
- 9Clarke-Harris
Substitutes
- 2Katongo
- 6Crichlow
- 11Poku
- 14Randall
- 15Sturge
- 25Talley
- 28Wakeling
- Referee:
- Scott Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Finley Back (Carlisle United).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Finley Back.
Offside, Carlisle United. Owen Moxon tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.
Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).
Post update
Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jack Armer (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United).
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Kioso.
Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ricky-Jade Jones.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Archie Collins (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Callum Guy.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
