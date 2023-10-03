Close menu
League One
CarlisleCarlisle United0PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Carlisle United v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Holy
  • 2Back
  • 5Lavelle
  • 22Mellish
  • 3Armer
  • 8Guy
  • 4Moxon
  • 10McCalmont
  • 24Maguire
  • 14Garner
  • 7Gibson

Substitutes

  • 6Huntington
  • 9Edmondson
  • 12Ablade
  • 13Breeze
  • 16Harris
  • 19Robinson
  • 27Plange

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bilokapic
  • 30Kioso
  • 5Knight
  • 4Edwards
  • 3Burrows
  • 8De Havilland
  • 27Collins
  • 16Ajiboye
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 17Jones
  • 9Clarke-Harris

Substitutes

  • 2Katongo
  • 6Crichlow
  • 11Poku
  • 14Randall
  • 15Sturge
  • 25Talley
  • 28Wakeling
Referee:
Scott Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Peterborough United. Peter Kioso tries a through ball, but Ephron Mason-Clark is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Finley Back (Carlisle United).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Finley Back.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Carlisle United. Owen Moxon tries a through ball, but Sean Maguire is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).

  7. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Jack Armer (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Sam Lavelle.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Kioso.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ricky-Jade Jones.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Archie Collins (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Callum Guy.

  15. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  16. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Barnsley116142112919
4Stevenage11542159619
5Bolton105321510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Blackpool1044297216
11Derby10433149515
12Lincoln City104331410415
13Cambridge10424108214
14Leyton Orient11425914-514
15Bristol Rovers103431211113
16Northampton1041599013
17Charlton103341111012
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Wigan10424141406
22Reading10316711-46
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

