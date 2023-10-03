Burton Albion v Wigan Athletic

Omar Rekik (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Burton
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 1Crocombe
- 37Hamer
- 5Hughes
- 6Sweeney
- 3Seddon
- 4Oshilaja
- 7Powell
- 17Helm
- 24Baah
- 10Gordon
- 15Lubala
Substitutes
- 8Harper
- 11Bennett
- 14Walker
- 21Carayol
- 22Caprice
- 25Gilligan
- 30Blackman
Wigan
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Tickle
- 23Rekik
- 6Hughes
- 2Watts
- 7Clare
- 16Shaw
- 26Adeeko
- 3Pearce
- 20McManaman
- 28Magennis
- 19Lang
Substitutes
- 5S Sessegnon
- 10Aasgaard
- 11Humphrys
- 12Amos
- 17Godo
- 18Smith
- 24Balagizi
- Referee:
- Sunny Sukhvir Gill
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Kwadwo Baah (Burton Albion).
Kelland Watts (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Beryly Lubala (Burton Albion).
Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Pearce with a cross.
Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kwadwo Baah (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic).
Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Shaw (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Josh Gordon (Burton Albion).
Attempt blocked. Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Pearce with a cross.
Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Sam Hughes.
Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
