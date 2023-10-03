Close menu
League One
BurtonBurton Albion0WiganWigan Athletic0

Burton Albion v Wigan Athletic

Burton Albion v Wigan Athletic

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 37Hamer
  • 5Hughes
  • 6Sweeney
  • 3Seddon
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 7Powell
  • 17Helm
  • 24Baah
  • 10Gordon
  • 15Lubala

Substitutes

  • 8Harper
  • 11Bennett
  • 14Walker
  • 21Carayol
  • 22Caprice
  • 25Gilligan
  • 30Blackman

Wigan

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Tickle
  • 23Rekik
  • 6Hughes
  • 2Watts
  • 7Clare
  • 16Shaw
  • 26Adeeko
  • 3Pearce
  • 20McManaman
  • 28Magennis
  • 19Lang

Substitutes

  • 5S Sessegnon
  • 10Aasgaard
  • 11Humphrys
  • 12Amos
  • 17Godo
  • 18Smith
  • 24Balagizi
Referee:
Sunny Sukhvir Gill

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamWigan
Possession
Home30%
Away70%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Omar Rekik (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kwadwo Baah (Burton Albion).

  3. Post update

    Kelland Watts (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Beryly Lubala (Burton Albion).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Pearce with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Kwadwo Baah (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Callum McManaman (Wigan Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Liam Shaw (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Josh Gordon (Burton Albion).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Charlie Hughes (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Pearce with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Sam Hughes.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Barnsley116142112919
4Stevenage11542159619
5Bolton105321510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Blackpool1044297216
11Derby10433149515
12Lincoln City104331410415
13Cambridge10424108214
14Leyton Orient11425914-514
15Bristol Rovers103431211113
16Northampton1041599013
17Charlton103341111012
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Wigan10424141406
22Reading10316711-46
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

