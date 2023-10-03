Close menu
League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers0Port ValePort Vale0

Bristol Rovers v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Cox
  • 42Hunt
  • 17Taylor
  • 4Grant
  • 19Vale
  • 22Bogarde
  • 15Woods
  • 23McCormick
  • 20Brown
  • 18Martin
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 3Gordon
  • 7Sinclair
  • 21Evans
  • 28Gibbons
  • 30Hoole
  • 35Hall

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Ripley
  • 6Smith
  • 2Cass
  • 27Debrah
  • 4Sang
  • 18Arblaster
  • 14Ojo
  • 21Plant
  • 11Devine
  • 8Garrity
  • 19Massey

Substitutes

  • 5Balmer
  • 13Leutwiler
  • 15Grant
  • 16Lowe
  • 24Walters
  • 29Wilson
  • 44Thomas
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Cass.

  2. Post update

    James Plant (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jack Hunt (Bristol Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Garrity (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Cass with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke McCormick.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Port Vale. Connor Ripley tries a through ball, but Ben Garrity is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alfie Devine (Port Vale).

  9. Post update

    Lamare Bogarde (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Barnsley116142112919
4Stevenage11542159619
5Bolton105321510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Blackpool1044297216
11Derby10433149515
12Lincoln City104331410415
13Cambridge10424108214
14Leyton Orient11425914-514
15Bristol Rovers103431211113
16Northampton1041599013
17Charlton103341111012
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Wigan10424141406
22Reading10316711-46
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

