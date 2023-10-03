Bristol Rovers v Port Vale

Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Lewis Cass.
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Cox
- 42Hunt
- 17Taylor
- 4Grant
- 19Vale
- 22Bogarde
- 15Woods
- 23McCormick
- 20Brown
- 18Martin
- 10Collins
- 3Gordon
- 7Sinclair
- 21Evans
- 28Gibbons
- 30Hoole
- 35Hall
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Ripley
- 6Smith
- 2Cass
- 27Debrah
- 4Sang
- 18Arblaster
- 14Ojo
- 21Plant
- 11Devine
- 8Garrity
- 19Massey
- 5Balmer
- 13Leutwiler
- 15Grant
- 16Lowe
- 24Walters
- 29Wilson
- 44Thomas
- Ben Speedie
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
James Plant (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Hunt (Bristol Rovers).
Attempt missed. Ben Garrity (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lewis Cass with a cross.
Attempt saved. Chris Martin (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Hunt with a cross.
Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Luke McCormick.
Offside, Port Vale. Connor Ripley tries a through ball, but Ben Garrity is caught offside.
Foul by Alfie Devine (Port Vale).
Post update
Lamare Bogarde (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
