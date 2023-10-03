Close menu
League One
NorthamptonNorthampton Town1ReadingReading0

Northampton Town v Reading

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 22Odimayo
  • 6Sherring
  • 5Guthrie
  • 33Brough
  • 17McWilliams
  • 21Leonard
  • 19Bowie
  • 11Pinnock
  • 7Hoskins
  • 9Appéré

Substitutes

  • 3McGowan
  • 8Fox
  • 12Monthe
  • 16Simpson
  • 20Lintott
  • 24Haynes
  • 26Thompson

Reading

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Button
  • 24Bindon
  • 6Dean
  • 32Abbey
  • 47Carson
  • 12Mukairu
  • 29Wing
  • 8SavageBooked at 11mins
  • 42Vickers
  • 11Azeez
  • 15EhibhatiomhanBooked at 15mins

Substitutes

  • 2Mola
  • 4Elliott
  • 7Knibbs
  • 9Ballard
  • 17Yiadom
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 31Boyce-Clarke
Referee:
Matthew Corlett

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthamptonAway TeamReading
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieron Bowie.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louis Appéré (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marc Leonard with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Booking

    Charlie Savage (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Savage (Reading).

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Northampton Town 1, Reading 0. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Appéré.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Lewis Wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun McWilliams.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Savage (Reading).

  15. Post update

    Marc Leonard (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Barnsley116142112919
4Stevenage11542159619
5Bolton105321510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Blackpool1044297216
11Derby10433149515
12Lincoln City104331410415
13Cambridge10424108214
14Leyton Orient11425914-514
15Bristol Rovers103431211113
16Northampton1041599013
17Charlton103341111012
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Wigan10424141406
22Reading10316711-46
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC