Northampton Town v Reading

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Northampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Burge
- 22Odimayo
- 6Sherring
- 5Guthrie
- 33Brough
- 17McWilliams
- 21Leonard
- 19Bowie
- 11Pinnock
- 7Hoskins
- 9Appéré
Substitutes
- 3McGowan
- 8Fox
- 12Monthe
- 16Simpson
- 20Lintott
- 24Haynes
- 26Thompson
Reading
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Button
- 24Bindon
- 6Dean
- 32Abbey
- 47Carson
- 12Mukairu
- 29Wing
- 8SavageBooked at 11mins
- 42Vickers
- 11Azeez
- 15EhibhatiomhanBooked at 15mins
Substitutes
- 2Mola
- 4Elliott
- 7Knibbs
- 9Ballard
- 17Yiadom
- 23Hutchinson
- 31Boyce-Clarke
- Referee:
- Matthew Corlett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Jon Guthrie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan (Reading).
Post update
Attempt missed. Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kieron Bowie.
Post update
Attempt missed. Louis Appéré (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marc Leonard with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Charlie Savage (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Savage (Reading).
Goal!
Goal! Northampton Town 1, Reading 0. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Louis Appéré.
Post update
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Lewis Wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Shaun McWilliams.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Charlie Savage (Reading).
Post update
Marc Leonard (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.