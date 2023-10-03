Close menu
League One
BlackpoolBlackpool0DerbyDerby County0

Blackpool v Derby County

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 3-4-3

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 2Connolly
  • 20Casey
  • 3Husband
  • 22Hamilton
  • 6Norburn
  • 12Dougall
  • 7Dale
  • 11Dembélé
  • 16Rhodes
  • 10Carey

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 5Pennington
  • 8Morgan
  • 15Weir
  • 19Lavery
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 27Kouassi

Derby

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 24Nyambe
  • 35Nelson
  • 6Cashin
  • 2Wilson
  • 12Smith
  • 8Bird
  • 22Fornah
  • 3Forsyth
  • 9Collins
  • 11Méndez-Laing

Substitutes

  • 4Hourihane
  • 5Bradley
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 10Waghorn
  • 14Washington
  • 17Sibley
  • 31Vickers
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamDerby
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Nathaniel Méndez-Laing.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tyrese Fornah.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karamoko Dembélé.

  4. Post update

    Owen Dale (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kane Wilson (Derby County).

  6. Post update

    Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Eiran Cashin (Derby County).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Derby County. Tyrese Fornah tries a through ball, but Nathaniel Méndez-Laing is caught offside.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth116501771023
2Oxford Utd107121881022
3Barnsley116142112919
4Stevenage11542159619
5Bolton105321510518
6Peterborough115331511418
7Port Vale115331115-418
8Exeter11524109117
9Wycombe105231112-117
10Blackpool1044297216
11Derby10433149515
12Lincoln City104331410415
13Cambridge10424108214
14Leyton Orient11425914-514
15Bristol Rovers103431211113
16Northampton1041599013
17Charlton103341111012
18Shrewsbury1032549-511
19Carlisle11155713-68
20Burton11155614-88
21Wigan10424141406
22Reading10316711-46
23Fleetwood10136514-96
24Cheltenham11029017-172
View full League One table

