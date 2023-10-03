Blackpool v Derby County

Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Nathaniel Méndez-Laing.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 3-4-3
- 32Grimshaw
- 2Connolly
- 20Casey
- 3Husband
- 22Hamilton
- 6Norburn
- 12Dougall
- 7Dale
- 11Dembélé
- 16Rhodes
- 10Carey
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 5Pennington
- 8Morgan
- 15Weir
- 19Lavery
- 21Ekpiteta
- 27Kouassi
Derby
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Wildsmith
- 24Nyambe
- 35Nelson
- 6Cashin
- 2Wilson
- 12Smith
- 8Bird
- 22Fornah
- 3Forsyth
- 9Collins
- 11Méndez-Laing
Substitutes
- 4Hourihane
- 5Bradley
- 7Barkhuizen
- 10Waghorn
- 14Washington
- 17Sibley
- 31Vickers
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Tyrese Fornah.
Attempt blocked. CJ Hamilton (Blackpool) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karamoko Dembélé.
Owen Dale (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kane Wilson (Derby County).
Jordan Rhodes (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eiran Cashin (Derby County).
Offside, Derby County. Tyrese Fornah tries a through ball, but Nathaniel Méndez-Laing is caught offside.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
