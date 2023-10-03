Last updated on .From the section Championship

Conor Chaplin curled home his fourth goal of the season for Ipswich

Ipswich continued their exhilarating start to the season with victory over Hull City at Portman Road as they returned to the top of the Championship table.

In a match-up of two in-form sides, Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin scored first-half goals from outside the box to put the Tractor Boys in control.

The Tigers had won their three previous away games, and were unbeaten in eight, but skipper Lewie Coyle had to go off with a facial injury after the break and they fell further behind when Marcus Harness sidefooted the third.

Scott Twine was just too high with a free-kick as Hull sought to spark a revival, and Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky had to make a series of late saves to deny them a consolation, but his side held out for their eighth win in 10 games.

It put them one point ahead of Leicester, who play Preston North End on Wednesday.

Ipswich had skipper Sam Morsy back from suspension as they looked to return to winning ways following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

And they only had to wait five minutes for the opening goal as Chaplin allowed Leif Davis' crossfield ball to run on to Burns and the Wales international drilled a low shot past Ryan Allsop.

Harness forced a save from Allsop at his near post and Massimo Luongo shot just wide before Davis turned creator again as Kieran McKenna's side doubled their lead.

He cut the ball back to Chaplin from the left side of the box and the striker - who contributed 26 league goals to last season's promotion campaign - was given far too much space by the Hull defence as he curled into the top corner from 20 yards.

Hull had won on their last six league visits to Ipswich - between 2011 and 2020 - and Aaron Connolly had a chance to reduce the deficit early in the second half as he spun in the box but shot the wrong side of the post.

But a long clearance from Hladky found George Hirst in space on the left and he laid it into Harness' path for an easy finish.

Cyrus Christie, Twine, Jadon Philogene and Liam Delap all tested Hladky. The Czech keeper kept his place despite last season's first-choice Christian Walton being fit again and ensured a fifth clean sheet in the league as Hull suffered a defeat which saw them slip three places to eighth.