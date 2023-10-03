Close menu
Championship
IpswichIpswich Town3HullHull City0

Ipswich Town 3-0 Hull City: Kieran McKenna's side return to top of Championship

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments27

Conor Chaplin curls home his fourth goal of the season for Ipswich
Conor Chaplin curled home his fourth goal of the season for Ipswich

Ipswich continued their exhilarating start to the season with victory over Hull City at Portman Road as they returned to the top of the Championship table.

In a match-up of two in-form sides, Wes Burns and Conor Chaplin scored first-half goals from outside the box to put the Tractor Boys in control.

The Tigers had won their three previous away games, and were unbeaten in eight, but skipper Lewie Coyle had to go off with a facial injury after the break and they fell further behind when Marcus Harness sidefooted the third.

Scott Twine was just too high with a free-kick as Hull sought to spark a revival, and Ipswich keeper Vaclav Hladky had to make a series of late saves to deny them a consolation, but his side held out for their eighth win in 10 games.

It put them one point ahead of Leicester, who play Preston North End on Wednesday.

Ipswich had skipper Sam Morsy back from suspension as they looked to return to winning ways following Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

And they only had to wait five minutes for the opening goal as Chaplin allowed Leif Davis' crossfield ball to run on to Burns and the Wales international drilled a low shot past Ryan Allsop.

Harness forced a save from Allsop at his near post and Massimo Luongo shot just wide before Davis turned creator again as Kieran McKenna's side doubled their lead.

He cut the ball back to Chaplin from the left side of the box and the striker - who contributed 26 league goals to last season's promotion campaign - was given far too much space by the Hull defence as he curled into the top corner from 20 yards.

Hull had won on their last six league visits to Ipswich - between 2011 and 2020 - and Aaron Connolly had a chance to reduce the deficit early in the second half as he spun in the box but shot the wrong side of the post.

But a long clearance from Hladky found George Hirst in space on the left and he laid it into Harness' path for an easy finish.

Cyrus Christie, Twine, Jadon Philogene and Liam Delap all tested Hladky. The Czech keeper kept his place despite last season's first-choice Christian Walton being fit again and ensured a fifth clean sheet in the league as Hull suffered a defeat which saw them slip three places to eighth.

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Hladky
  • 18Williams
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 4Edmundson
  • 3Davis
  • 5Morsy
  • 25LuongoSubstituted forTaylorat 90'minutes
  • 7BurnsSubstituted forJacksonat 81'minutes
  • 10ChaplinSubstituted forHutchinsonat 81'minutes
  • 11HarnessSubstituted forScarlettat 80'minutes
  • 27HirstSubstituted forLadapoat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 2Clarke
  • 9Ladapo
  • 12Ball
  • 14Taylor
  • 19Jackson
  • 20Hutchinson
  • 24Scarlett
  • 33Broadhead

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Allsop
  • 33Christie
  • 5Jones
  • 4Greaves
  • 2CoyleSubstituted forVinagreat 58'minutes
  • 15MortonSubstituted forDochertyat 69'minutes
  • 24SeriSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 68'minutes
  • 20Delap
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forTwineat 45'minutes
  • 23Philogene
  • 44ConnollySubstituted forSinikat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 3Vinagre
  • 6McLoughlin
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Sinik
  • 25Furlong
  • 26Smith
  • 30Twine
  • 41Sellars-Fleming
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
27,070

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamHull
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away13
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ipswich Town 3, Hull City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 3, Hull City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sam Morsy.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liam Delap (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Greg Docherty.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liam Delap (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Scott Twine following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jack Taylor.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Twine (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Ipswich Town. Jack Taylor replaces Massimo Luongo.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town).

  12. Post update

    Scott Twine (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jaden Philogene (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Twine.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Luke Woolfenden.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Twine (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dane Scarlett (Ipswich Town).

  17. Post update

    Alfie Jones (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Scott Twine (Hull City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cyrus Christie (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by p-cooper, today at 22:07

    Who’s next.

  • Comment posted by SuperTramp, today at 22:05

    The Boro are coming

    UTB

  • Comment posted by qualitychap13, today at 22:03

    Hull City A.F.C. well beaten. We were 2nd best all over the pitch. If i was an Ipswich fan id be very proud of some of the football you played tonight. UTT.

  • Comment posted by RM66, today at 22:02

    Superb performance from Town against a good side in fine form, loving the way we are playing our game showing such confidence

  • Comment posted by gatos6, today at 22:01

    McKenna being touted for Man United I am hearing.

    • Reply posted by Not_Now_Kato, today at 22:04

      Not_Now_Kato replied:
      Voices in your head again?

  • Comment posted by Jack K, today at 21:59

    It could go off the rails at any time, so I am just enjoying it while it lasts as we are top of the league. This is probably the most competitive roster of Championship teams we have seen in a very long time. I can't believe how well we are doing! Keep it up lads! COYB!

  • Comment posted by colin, today at 21:58

    Thats ours to lose the league now. Another commanding win and brilliant all over the pitch against time wasters.

    • Reply posted by pantherfreddietom, today at 22:04

      pantherfreddietom replied:
      Getting ahead of yourself again Colin. At least the team are staying grounded, one game at a time and all that. 36 games to go, only 10 played, promotion is still a long slog away at this moment.

  • Comment posted by Neil , today at 21:58

    Firstly city absolutely useless this evening!
    Tractor boys should now be the bull dozer boys as nothing gets in your way !
    Congrats Ipswich brilliant your a credit to the championship and I seriously wish you all the very best in all your future matches !
    Premier league knocking on the door with your consistency!10 out of 10 for your players an absolute credit to football and that’s from Hull 👍

    • Reply posted by Jack K, today at 22:03

      Jack K replied:
      Thank you :) I am sure you Tigers will be up there as the season goes on. You are always in the hunt for the top 6. Best of luck!

  • Comment posted by gatos6, today at 21:58

    Not long now til Ipswich are found out. Their demise will be brutal. Prediction.

    • Reply posted by OddBod, today at 21:59

      OddBod replied:
      Sad budgie

  • Comment posted by lcfc2016champs, today at 21:57

    Weve won 8 out of 9 and still 2nd. Fair play Ipswich, fair play. If we didn't have Enzo I'd of wanted McKenna. Hopefully we keep pushing each other and walk away with 1st and 2nd.

  • Comment posted by Jeremy Harvey, today at 21:57

    McKenna is clearly destined for great things. Hopefully with Ipswich Town.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 21:56

    Turned out nice again 👌

  • Comment posted by ipswichfaninleeds , today at 21:55

    Fantastic from the tractor boys, First half was out most complete 45 this season.
    Against a dogged Hull who played some very nice football.
    Was scared when Twine took a free kick!
    We go again....dare we dream?

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 21:53

    An even game according to the match stats but Ipswich very worthy winners Hull have no bite up front.

  • Comment posted by Cortalini, today at 21:53

    Fantastic display. The lad Leif Davis is coming on leaps and bounds, every strikers dream getting crosses like that. 17 assists for last season and 5 ( already ) this season. Hope we can keep hold of him for sometime longer, but his value has at least doubled since we took him from Leeds ?

    Hope Preston turn up tomorrow night.

    🚜 🚜 🚜 - 0 !

  • Comment posted by karl, today at 21:52

    Top of the league - fact

    • Reply posted by pantherfreddietom, today at 21:56

      pantherfreddietom replied:
      Probably only until tomorrow evening.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich1081121111025
2Leicester98011861224
3Preston96211310320
4Sunderland95131881016
5West Brom104421711616
6Norwich95131916316
7Cardiff105141614216
8Hull104421412216
9Southampton105141620-416
10Birmingham104331210215
11Millwall10424911-214
12Leeds93421410413
13Bristol City93331110112
14Coventry92521512311
15Plymouth103251716111
16Middlesbrough103251217-511
17Stoke103161115-410
18Blackburn93151320-710
19Huddersfield102441118-710
20Swansea9234131219
21Watford9234131309
22QPR9225815-78
23Rotherham9126819-115
24Sheff Wed10028518-132
View full Championship table

