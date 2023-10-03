Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town

Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Ruddy
- 12Drameh
- 5Sanderson
- 26Long
- 23Longelo
- 34Sunjic
- 6Bielik
- 11Miyoshi
- 28Stansfield
- 7Bacuna
- 17Dembélé
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 4Roberts
- 9Hogan
- 10Jutkiewicz
- 19James
- 20Gardner
- 27Khela
- 44Aiwu
- 45Burke
Huddersfield
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Nicholls
- 4Pearson
- 5Helik
- 32Lees
- 30Jackson
- 8Rudoni
- 33Nakayama
- 23Wiles
- 3Ruffels
- 14Thomas
- 7Burgzorg
Substitutes
- 2Edmonds-Green
- 10Koroma
- 11Diarra
- 12Maxwell
- 15Headley
- 16Edwards
- 22Harratt
- 26Jones
- 27Hudlin
- Referee:
- Sam Allison
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).
Offside, Birmingham City. Krystian Bielik tries a through ball, but Cody Drameh is caught offside.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Cody Drameh.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by John Ruddy.
Attempt saved. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Ruffels.
Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town).
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Sunjic.
Attempt missed. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
