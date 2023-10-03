Close menu
Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City1HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Birmingham City v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Ruddy
  • 12Drameh
  • 5Sanderson
  • 26Long
  • 23Longelo
  • 34Sunjic
  • 6Bielik
  • 11Miyoshi
  • 28Stansfield
  • 7Bacuna
  • 17Dembélé

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 4Roberts
  • 9Hogan
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 19James
  • 20Gardner
  • 27Khela
  • 44Aiwu
  • 45Burke

Huddersfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 5Helik
  • 32Lees
  • 30Jackson
  • 8Rudoni
  • 33Nakayama
  • 23Wiles
  • 3Ruffels
  • 14Thomas
  • 7Burgzorg

Substitutes

  • 2Edmonds-Green
  • 10Koroma
  • 11Diarra
  • 12Maxwell
  • 15Headley
  • 16Edwards
  • 22Harratt
  • 26Jones
  • 27Hudlin
Referee:
Sam Allison

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Birmingham City. Krystian Bielik tries a through ball, but Cody Drameh is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Cody Drameh.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by John Ruddy.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Josh Ruffels.

  7. Post update

    Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Birmingham City 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Siriki Dembélé (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Sunjic.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich108111911825
2Leicester98011861224
3Preston96211310320
4Cardiff105231612417
5Sunderland95131881016
6Hull104421410416
7Norwich95131916316
8Birmingham1043399015
9West Brom93421611513
10Leeds93421410413
11Southampton94141520-513
12Plymouth103341714312
13Bristol City93331110112
14Millwall10334711-412
15Coventry92521512311
16Stoke93151114-310
17Huddersfield102441015-510
18Blackburn93151320-710
19Swansea9234131219
20Watford9234131309
21Middlesbrough102351017-79
22QPR9225815-78
23Rotherham9126819-115
24Sheff Wed9027517-122
View full Championship table

