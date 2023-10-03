Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City20:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: bet365 Stadium, England

Stoke City v Southampton

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Travers
  • 17Hoever
  • 23McNally
  • 16Wilmot
  • 24Tchamadeu
  • 28Laurent
  • 4Pearson
  • 27Léris
  • 12Johnson
  • 20Haksabanovic
  • 35Lowe

Substitutes

  • 6Burger
  • 11Gayle
  • 13Bonham
  • 15Thompson
  • 18Wesley
  • 21Jojic
  • 22Bae
  • 30Sidibe
  • 34Fielding

Southampton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Bazunu
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 21Harwood-Bellis
  • 35Bednarek
  • 3Manning
  • 16Smallbone
  • 4Downes
  • 17S Armstrong
  • 22Alcaraz
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 20Sulemana

Substitutes

  • 1McCarthy
  • 6Holgate
  • 7Aribo
  • 10Adams
  • 14Bree
  • 18Mara
  • 23Edozie
  • 24Charles
  • 26Fraser
Referee:
James Bell

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich108111911825
2Leicester98011861224
3Preston96211310320
4Cardiff105231612417
5Sunderland95131881016
6Hull104421410416
7Norwich95131916316
8Birmingham1043399015
9West Brom93421611513
10Leeds93421410413
11Southampton94141520-513
12Plymouth103341714312
13Bristol City93331110112
14Millwall10334711-412
15Coventry92521512311
16Stoke93151114-310
17Huddersfield102441015-510
18Blackburn93151320-710
19Swansea9234131219
20Watford9234131309
21Middlesbrough102351017-79
22QPR9225815-78
23Rotherham9126819-115
24Sheff Wed9027517-122
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport