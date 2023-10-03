Middlesbrough v Cardiff City

Foul by Ollie Tanner (Cardiff City).
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Dieng
- 2Smith
- 6Fry
- 17McNair
- 27Engel
- 4Barlaser
- 7Hackney
- 11Jones
- 29Greenwood
- 8McGree
- 19Coburn
Substitutes
- 9Latte Lath
- 10Rogers
- 15Dijksteel
- 18Silvera
- 21Forss
- 23Glover
- 24Bangura
- 25Crooks
- 26Lenihan
Cardiff
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Alnwick
- 18Adams
- 4Goutas
- 5McGuinness
- 38Ng
- 6Wintle
- 23Siopis
- 8Ralls
- 32Tanner
- 9Etete
- 16Grant
Substitutes
- 2Romeo
- 12Ugbo
- 13Rúnarsson
- 19Sawyers
- 24Panzo
- 25Evans
- 27Colwill
- 35Rinomhota
- 47Robinson
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
