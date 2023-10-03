Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0CardiffCardiff City0

Middlesbrough v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 2Smith
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 27Engel
  • 4Barlaser
  • 7Hackney
  • 11Jones
  • 29Greenwood
  • 8McGree
  • 19Coburn

Substitutes

  • 9Latte Lath
  • 10Rogers
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 18Silvera
  • 21Forss
  • 23Glover
  • 24Bangura
  • 25Crooks
  • 26Lenihan

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Alnwick
  • 18Adams
  • 4Goutas
  • 5McGuinness
  • 38Ng
  • 6Wintle
  • 23Siopis
  • 8Ralls
  • 32Tanner
  • 9Etete
  • 16Grant

Substitutes

  • 2Romeo
  • 12Ugbo
  • 13Rúnarsson
  • 19Sawyers
  • 24Panzo
  • 25Evans
  • 27Colwill
  • 35Rinomhota
  • 47Robinson
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ollie Tanner (Cardiff City).

  2. Post update

    Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Sam Greenwood (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich108111911825
2Leicester98011861224
3Preston96211310320
4Cardiff105231612417
5Sunderland95131881016
6Hull104421410416
7Norwich95131916316
8Birmingham1043399015
9West Brom93421611513
10Leeds93421410413
11Southampton94141520-513
12Plymouth103341714312
13Bristol City93331110112
14Millwall10334711-412
15Coventry92521512311
16Stoke93151114-310
17Huddersfield102441015-510
18Blackburn93151320-710
19Swansea9234131219
20Watford9234131309
21Middlesbrough102351017-79
22QPR9225815-78
23Rotherham9126819-115
24Sheff Wed9027517-122
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport