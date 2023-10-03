Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 24Palmer
  • 4Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 15Pieters
  • 2Furlong
  • 35Yokuslu
  • 27Mowatt
  • 10Phillips
  • 19Swift
  • 21Thomas-Asante
  • 7J Wallace

Substitutes

  • 3Townsend
  • 6Ajayi
  • 8Molumby
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Chalobah
  • 26Ávila Gordón
  • 31Fellows
  • 33Griffiths
  • 36Taylor

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-3

  • 36Vásquez
  • 23Famewo
  • 6Iorfa
  • 17Bernard
  • 2Palmer
  • 4Vaulks
  • 19Bakinson
  • 15Delgado
  • 24Smith
  • 27Fletcher
  • 45Musaba

Substitutes

  • 1Dawson
  • 7Wilks
  • 8Byers
  • 9Gregory
  • 13Paterson
  • 14Valentín
  • 21Buckley
  • 22Hendrick
  • 41Gassama
Referee:
John Busby

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich108111911825
2Leicester98011861224
3Preston96211310320
4Cardiff105231612417
5Sunderland95131881016
6Hull104421410416
7Norwich95131916316
8Birmingham1043399015
9West Brom93421611513
10Leeds93421410413
11Southampton94141520-513
12Plymouth103341714312
13Bristol City93331110112
14Millwall10334711-412
15Coventry92521512311
16Stoke93151114-310
17Huddersfield102441015-510
18Blackburn93151320-710
19Swansea9234131219
20Watford9234131309
21Middlesbrough102351017-79
22QPR9225815-78
23Rotherham9126819-115
24Sheff Wed9027517-122
View full Championship table

