West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 24Palmer
- 4Kipré
- 5Bartley
- 15Pieters
- 2Furlong
- 35Yokuslu
- 27Mowatt
- 10Phillips
- 19Swift
- 21Thomas-Asante
- 7J Wallace
Substitutes
- 3Townsend
- 6Ajayi
- 8Molumby
- 11Diangana
- 14Chalobah
- 26Ávila Gordón
- 31Fellows
- 33Griffiths
- 36Taylor
Sheff Wed
Formation 3-4-3
- 36Vásquez
- 23Famewo
- 6Iorfa
- 17Bernard
- 2Palmer
- 4Vaulks
- 19Bakinson
- 15Delgado
- 24Smith
- 27Fletcher
- 45Musaba
Substitutes
- 1Dawson
- 7Wilks
- 8Byers
- 9Gregory
- 13Paterson
- 14Valentín
- 21Buckley
- 22Hendrick
- 41Gassama
- Referee:
- John Busby
