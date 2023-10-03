Plymouth Argyle v Millwall

Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Adam Randell tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Hazard
- 5Pleguezuelo
- 6Scarr
- 20Randell
- 29Kesler-Hayden
- 14Miller
- 4Houghton
- 2Mumba
- 10Whittaker
- 9Hardie
- 18Azaz
Substitutes
- 3Gillesphey
- 7Butcher
- 8Edwards
- 15Bundu
- 16Warrington
- 19Wright
- 23Waine
- 25Burton
- 28Cundle
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 18Leonard
- 45Harding
- 5Cooper
- 2McNamara
- 14Campbell
- 24De Norre
- 15Bryan
- 10Flemming
- 19Watmore
- 7Nisbet
Substitutes
- 3M Wallace
- 8Mitchell
- 11Longman
- 17Norton-Cuffy
- 22Emakhu
- 23Saville
- 25Esse
- 27Trueman
- 39Honeyman
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Mickel Miller (Plymouth Argyle).
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).
Allan Campbell (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mickel Miller.
Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Bryan (Millwall).
Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Bryan (Millwall).
Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zian Flemming.
Attempt missed. Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Kevin Nisbet.
Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).
Post update
Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
