Championship
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0MillwallMillwall0

Plymouth Argyle v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Hazard
  • 5Pleguezuelo
  • 6Scarr
  • 20Randell
  • 29Kesler-Hayden
  • 14Miller
  • 4Houghton
  • 2Mumba
  • 10Whittaker
  • 9Hardie
  • 18Azaz

Substitutes

  • 3Gillesphey
  • 7Butcher
  • 8Edwards
  • 15Bundu
  • 16Warrington
  • 19Wright
  • 23Waine
  • 25Burton
  • 28Cundle

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 18Leonard
  • 45Harding
  • 5Cooper
  • 2McNamara
  • 14Campbell
  • 24De Norre
  • 15Bryan
  • 10Flemming
  • 19Watmore
  • 7Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3M Wallace
  • 8Mitchell
  • 11Longman
  • 17Norton-Cuffy
  • 22Emakhu
  • 23Saville
  • 25Esse
  • 27Trueman
  • 39Honeyman
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Adam Randell tries a through ball, but Ryan Hardie is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mickel Miller (Plymouth Argyle).

  3. Post update

    Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle).

  5. Post update

    Allan Campbell (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mickel Miller.

  7. Post update

    Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Joe Bryan (Millwall).

  9. Post update

    Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Joe Bryan (Millwall).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Duncan Watmore (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Zian Flemming.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Kevin Nisbet.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jake Cooper (Millwall).

  16. Post update

    Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich108111911825
2Leicester98011861224
3Preston96211310320
4Cardiff105231612417
5Sunderland95131881016
6Hull104421410416
7Norwich95131916316
8Birmingham1043399015
9West Brom93421611513
10Leeds93421410413
11Southampton94141520-513
12Plymouth103341714312
13Bristol City93331110112
14Millwall10334711-412
15Coventry92521512311
16Stoke93151114-310
17Huddersfield102441015-510
18Blackburn93151320-710
19Swansea9234131219
20Watford9234131309
21Middlesbrough102351017-79
22QPR9225815-78
23Rotherham9126819-115
24Sheff Wed9027517-122
View full Championship table

