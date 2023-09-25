Last updated on .From the section Irish

Stephen McDonnell was Dundalk's academy manager after leaving Warrenpoint Town

Irish Premiership side Glenavon have announced former Warrenpoint Town boss Stephen McDonnell as their new manager.

McDonnell replaces the long-serving Gary Hamilton, who left Mourneview Park after almost 12 years in charge.

Glenavon chairman Adrian Teer said the club were "delighted" to appoint McDonnell and said the 31-year-old has an "in-depth knowledge of football".

The Lurgan Blues sit ninth in the Irish Premiership table, with two wins from nine matches.

Hamilton, who led the club to Irish Cup victories in 2014 and 2016 and four third-place finishes in the league, departed Mourneview Park after a poor start to the Irish Premiership season.

Gary McAllister took temporary charge following Hamilton's exit and beat Carrick Rangers in one of his two matches in the dugout.

McDonnell was the league's youngest manager when aged 27 at Warrenpoint Town and guided the Milltown club to the Irish Cup semi-finals in 2019, before leaving the club later that year after a poor run of form in the new season.

He was most recently Dundalk's first team coach and academy manager, and he has recruited Irish Cup winner Simon Kelly as his assistant.