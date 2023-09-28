A six-game Saturday follows hot on the heels of the midweek Viaplay Cup quarter-finals as the Scottish football show keeps on rolling.

There's a big game at Ibrox, pressure in Perth, and plenty more besides. Here is what to look out for.

Game of the weekend - Rangers v Aberdeen

These two teams may have avoided each other in Wednesday's Viaplay Cup semi-final draw but they go head-to-head at Ibrox on Saturday.

Rangers and Aberdeen shared 16 goals across five meetings in all competitions last season and the fixture is typically feisty.

Both teams have hit a bit of form with Rangers recording four wins in a row without conceding and Aberdeen securing back-to-back wins over Ross County in the league and League Cup.

Both will have half an eye on Europe in midweek as Rangers visit Cypriot Europa League opponents Aris on Thursday, with Aberdeen playing their first home game in the Conference League later that night against HJK Helsinki.

Michael Beale and Barry Robson will offer up the mantra of 'one game at a time' but whatever way you look at it, it's a big week for the managers.

Player to watch - Dylan Vente (Hibernian)

Three games for Hibs under Nick Montgomery, three positive results and three goals from Dylan Vente.

The Dutch forward, 24, is flourishing in Montgomery's resurgent side with a Viaplay Cup semi-final place against Aberdeen booked in midweek with victory over in-form St Mirren.

Dundee are next in the crosshairs for Vente, in what will be his last chance to nail down a place in the opening Edinburgh derby of the season the following week away to Hearts.

Vente has five goals in 10 appearances for Hibs since his summer move from Roda JC

Manager in the spotlight - Steven MacLean & David Martindale

Six games in and it's already looking bleak for St Johnstone with just two points and two goals scored. The Perth side are three points adrift at the foot of the table and need to get some wins to avoid becoming detached.

Manager MacLean also faces a tricky trip to Aberdeen before the next international break, emphasising the need to take something this weekend against Livingston.

Counterpart David Martindale is not under nearly the same amount of pressure but is licking Livi's wounds after losing heavily to both 10-man Celtic last Saturday and Rangers in the cup.

Livingston have built a reputation of doing enough to steer clear of danger by picking up points in fixtures just like this. But defeat would mean three losses inside eight days for Martindale's team.