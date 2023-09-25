Last updated on .From the section Inverness CT

Duncan Ferguson only lasted six months with Forest Green Rovers

Former Scotland and Everton striker Duncan Ferguson will be the new Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager.

The 51-year-old left Forest Green Rovers in July following just one win in 18 games in charge, after which they were relegated from League One.

Forest Green had been Ferguson's first foray into management on his own.

Ferguson's appointment will be announced at a Tuesday morning media conference as he takes over from the sacked Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle sit bottom of the Scottish Championship with one point from six games.

Having had two spells as a player with Everton, Ferguson returned to the Premier League club as a coach under fellow Scot David Moyes and went on to be caretaker boss twice as well as assistant manager.

He left Goodison Park in July last year before being appointed Forest Green head coach in January.

Caley Thistle director of football John Robertson was in caretaker charge for his side's first game without Dodds on Saturday, when they lost 1-0 to Dundee United.

It was the second week in a row when a late goal had handed Caley Thistle's opponents a victory that took them to the Championship summit, with Dodds' last game being a 1-0 defeat by Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy.

Ferguson, who started his career with Dundee United before moving to Rangers, scored 73 goals for Everton either side of a stint with Newcastle and was capped seven times by Scotland.