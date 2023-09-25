Declan Rice: Arsenal defender did not suffer serious injury in Tottenham match
Last updated on .From the section Arsenal
Tests have shown Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice did not suffer a serious back injury during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.
The England international, who has started every league game this season, was substituted at half-time.
After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said Rice had "discomfort in his back" and hoped it was not long term.
Rice, a £100m summer signing, was not expected to be in Arsenal's Carabao Cup squad to face Brentford on Wednesday.
But the 24-year-old could be in contention for their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.
Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Manchester City.
