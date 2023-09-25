Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Rice has scored one goal in his six Premier League games for Arsenal since his move from West Ham

Tests have shown Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice did not suffer a serious back injury during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

The England international, who has started every league game this season, was substituted at half-time.

After the game, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said Rice had "discomfort in his back" and hoped it was not long term.

Rice, a £100m summer signing, was not expected to be in Arsenal's Carabao Cup squad to face Brentford on Wednesday.

But the 24-year-old could be in contention for their Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Manchester City.