Martha Thomas is still feeling the effects of England centre-half Millie Bright's challenge

Women's Nations League Group A1: Scotland v Belgium Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 25 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport online.

Scotland striker Martha Thomas thinks it would have been "a different result" if a video assistant referee had been used in last week's 2-1 Nations League defeat by England.

The Scots felt they should have had a penalty when Thomas was challenged from behind by Millie Bright shortly before England took the lead in Sunderland.

Thomas says she is still feeling "a bit of discomfort" from Friday's encounter and says Scotland will use the frustration as fuel when Belgium visit Hampden Park on Tuesday.

"I was more annoyed when I watched it back," she said. "If VAR is there, I don't think challenges like that are happening.

"It would have been nice to have VAR in the game - if we can get some consistency."

VAR has been used at the World Cup and Euros, but finances have restricted its more widespread use in the women's game.

"It's frustrating," Thomas said. "I think if we're going to have it sometimes then we should have it all the time in these sorts of competitions.

"I think you are looking at a different game and different result if VAR is involved. We probably deserved a draw."

Thomas said the Scots are nevertheless "proud of the way we played" against the European champions and World Cup finalists but recognises the challenge from a Belgian side "with momentum too" from their home win over the Netherlands.

"We've competed against one of the best and we are going to build on that," the Tottenham Hotspur striker said. "We'll use that momentum going into Belgium.

"It shows how far we've come. We've played some better ranked team and put on performance against them. We go into every game with the mentality of must-win - that's what we want and what we're striving for."

What do we know about Belgium?

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

The Red Flames stunned many by scoring a stoppage-time goal to beat the Netherlands 2-1 in their opener, having lost 5-0 to the same opposition back in July.

It was a huge result, achieved with just 25% of possession and a touch of fortune for both goals, but regardless, they will arrive in Glasgow full of confidence.

Midfielder Marie Detruyer scored the first to underline her reputation as a terrific talent at just 19 and, as well as burgeoning youngsters, Belgium have plenty of experience to draw on.

Captain Tessa Wullaert is the team's record scorer with 75 goals, eight of which have come in her last eight caps, while Janice Cayman has 48 international goals and has won two Champions League titles with Lyon.

Belgium, who reached the knockout stages of Euro 2022, will expect to have much more of the ball at Hampden than they did against the Dutch and Scotland will need a performance similar to the one against England on Friday to claim a first Nations League victory.

Team news

Rangers forward Kirsty Howat has been called up by Scotland after the withdrawal of former clubmate Emma Watson.

The midfielder, who joined Manchester United after leaving Rangers this summer, picked up an injury during national training and did not feature in the squad against England.

Talented 20-year-old Belgium forward Hannah Eurlings has pulled out of their squad with injury and was replaced with defender Amy Littel.

West Ham United defender Amber Tysiak also misses out for the Red Flames.