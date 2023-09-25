Last updated on .From the section European Football

Sunday's match between Ajax and Feyenoord had already been paused twice before eventually being abandoned

The abandoned match between Eredivisie rivals Ajax and Feyenoord will be completed behind closed doors on Wednesday, the Dutch FA has confirmed.

Feyenoord led 3-0 after 56 minutes at the Johan Cruyff Arena when the game was called off as home fans threw flares and fireworks onto the pitch.

The match will resume at 14:00 local time without fans.

Ajax's match against FC Volendam, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

More to follow.