Summer signing Andre Vidigal has scored in every home game he has played for the Potters

Stoke City striker Andre Vidigal says the faltering Potters must stay mentally strong and "find a way to change it" following their five-game winless Championship run.

After winning two of their first three matches this season, Sunday's 3-1 home defeat by Hull City has left Alex Neil's men 20th.

Despite unrest among the fans, Vidigal says the players must stay positive.

"You have to be strong mentally. We have to keep our heads up," he said.

"If you put your head down and you give up you can't change anything.

"The fans are here supporting us every week and we know we have to do better. I understand their side of it.

"We have to find a way to change it. We have a great team. We have great players.

"Sometimes, it happens in football. We have to keep fighting and working."

Vidigal was one of 18 summer signings made by Neil as he transformed the playing staff in an attempt to reverse the Potters' run of lower-half finishes - 16th, 15th, 14th, 14th and 16th - since being relegated from the top flight in 2018.

The Portuguese forward has settled in well, scoring five times in six appearances since arriving from Maritimo, one of 11 Stoke signings to arrive before the start of the season.

A further seven arrived in the 25 days between Stoke starting their campaign and the window closing on 1 September.

Alex Neil is with his fourth Championship club, having previously been at Norwich, with whom he got promotion, Preston and Sunderland

Stoke boss Neil admitted that Sunday's display was their poorest since he left fellow Championship side Sunderland to join Stoke 13 months ago. But he knows it can take time to bed in so many new players.

The team were booed off, but Neil said: "I don't ever make any qualms with what fans want to do or if they want to boo or voice their frustration.

"They're here to support their team and see their team win.

"If they don't win, particularly in modern football, it's either one extreme or the other.

"If you win a game, you're going up. If you lose a game, you're getting relegated. That's the nature of football now.

"How they voice their opinion, I don't have any views on it whatsoever. I just want to get the team performing well and trying to win.

"We need that one win that's going to lift some of the lads and then hopefully we can put a decent run together."

Stoke now head to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, before facing Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Andre Vidigal was talking to BBC Radio Stoke's Sohail Sahi.