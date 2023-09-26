Last updated on .From the section Football

Highlights: Wales 1-5 Denmark

Wales remain without a Women's Nations League point after Pernille Harder's hat-trick helped Denmark cruise to a 5-1 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Bayern Munich forward Harder struck twice in the first 11 minutes, first from the spot and then with a simple far-post finish.

Jess Fishlock's sparkling 20-yard drive gave Wales hope only for Frederikke Thogersen to tap in Denmark's third.

Sanne Troelsgaard's header made it four before Harder struck in added time.

It was a memorable evening for Denmark's captain, but Wales are left licking wounds after a second straight Nations League loss following last Friday's opening defeat in Iceland.

The Danes, who are ranked 12th in the world compared to Wales in 29th, began as firm favourites to register their second Group A3 victory having humbled top seeds Germany in their first game in the competition.

And they justified that tag as a comprehensive display proved far too much for the hosts, who suffered their heaviest defeat under manager Gemma Grainger.

While there is no shame in losing to a side of Denmark's quality, the Wales boss will be frustrated by the manner of what was a chastening loss.

The inaugural Nations League has given Wales another opportunity to try to prove they can compete with Europe's top teams after their World Cup qualification near miss.

On this evidence, they have plenty of work to do.

Results in this competition will have some bearing on the qualifying draw for the 2025 European Championship, with Grainger billing the Nations League as a dress rehearsal for a potential major tournament appearance in two years' time.

Having lost in Iceland despite controlling the contest for long spells, Wales were expecting a sterner test against a Denmark side who reached the last 16 at this summer's World Cup.

And they got one.

Only five minutes were on the clock when Wales' difficulties began, as they made a mess of dealing with Sofie Svava's right-wing corner.

Jess Fishlock's 37th international goal briefly gave Wales hope

Rhiannon Roberts eventually tried to lift the ball clear, but connected instead with Amalie Vangsgaard.

French referee Stephanie Frappart pointed to the spot and Harder made light work of the penalty, placing the ball inside Olivia Clark's left-hand post as the Wales goalkeeper dived right.

Things quickly got worse for Wales, as Thogersen got in too easily down the right before crossing low for former Chelsea player Harder to sweep in her second goal.

Wales looked a little overwhelmed, and were fortunate not to fall further behind when Paris St-Germain forward Vangsgaard's fabulous turn took her away from Hayley Ladd.

When Roberts failed to deal with Vangsgaard's cross, Harder really ought to have completed a 33-minute treble - but inexplicably skewed her shot wide of the target.

Wales' first-half threat was minimal, though Ceri Holland at least made Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen think with a stoppage-time effort which flashed into the side netting.

Grainger's side did begin the second period with purpose, and gave themselves hope with a high-quality goal.

Fishlock was involved in the build-up, feeding half-time substitute Kayleigh Green on the left flank.

Green helped the ball on to Carrie Jones, who nutmegged Sofie Pedersen as she picked out the onrushing Fishlock.

Wales' most-capped player showed her enduring class, shifting the ball out of her feet before unleashing a fierce shot which swerved beyond Pedersen and into the net.

Denmark celebrate after Pernille Harder opened the scoring from the penalty spot

Fishlock's celebration was long and loud, with Grainger equally animated on the touchline having seen Wales haul themselves back into the contest in front of 8,607 fans.

Yet Denmark were unruffled, and needed only nine minutes to re-establish their two-goal cushion as Svava crossed for the unmarked Thogersen to turn the ball home from close range.

With any hope of a Wales revival gone, Troelsgaard headed in after Clark had parried a Nicoline Sorensen shot.

Harder's third arrived a minute into added time, as she coolly stroked the ball into the net after Signe Brunn's effort had come back off the bar.