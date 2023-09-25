Manager Gemma Grainger has said Wales are viewing their Nations League campaign as a "trial run" for a future European Championship

Uefa Women's Nations League: Wales v Denmark Venue : Cardiff City Stadium Date : Tuesday, 26 September Kick-off : 19:15 BST Coverage : Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website & app & live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales host Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday looking to get off the mark in the Women's Nations League.

Gemma Grainger's side began their campaign last Friday with a 1-0 loss in Iceland, while the Danes are the early Group A3 leaders courtesy of their 2-0 win over Germany.

Wales lost in Reykjavik despite bossing possession and attempts on goal.

But Grainger says she is "not worried" about Wales' ability to score goals after that frustrating defeat.

Wales have only scored more than one goal in a game in their last 13 matches - a 4-1 friendly win at home against Northern Ireland in April 2023.

"For me, when you create chances against higher ranked opposition, that's the aim to start with," said Grainger.

"You're not going to create 10, 15, 20 chances against the best teams. We had eight against Iceland and it doesn't worry me at all.

"I'd be more worried if we weren't creating them. For me, it's the finer details that we've got to train at and speak about in meetings.

"We've got incredible attacking players and if they keep making those runs, they'll get chances and finish them.

"It's the first time for us, in this phase of our development, that we've been that dominant especially against such higher ranked opposition.

"It's one of the best performances we've had. We've pushed a team in to a low block and we've done that against Kazakhstan and Estonia, but to actually do that against a higher ranked team is a sign of our style and our in-possession dominance.

"That is something we've really wanted to put on teams because we know that style will help us create chances and ultimately qualify."

Hughes up front for Wales?

There have been calls for Crystal Palace striker Elise Hughes to start, after scoring six goals in four games, more than any other player in the FA Women's Championship this season.

Hughes made an 89th-minute substitute appearance in Reykjavik.

"Every player is competing for starting spot, not just Elise but Mary McAteer and Kayleigh Green," added Grainger.

"It's about making sure those players come into camp and continue their club form. Elise is top scorer in the Championship. I'm watching these players every week and I know what the players' strengths are.

"We pick the best team to perform on the day, but it's about having a plan to integrate these players. Elise and all of the forwards are in a position to get the number nine shirt. I'm not surprised Elise is scoring these goals for her club.

"We are working with her and her club to help her score more goals. Ultimately she will get her chance at international level.

"There is obviously a difference between the Championship and international football, and what we want to do is plan and track the development of our players and expose them at right moments to start for the team."

How does the new European women's football competition work?

Although Wales are in the elite League A in the inaugural Women's Nations League, they are fourth seeds in Group A3 and face another tough test on Tuesday against an impressive Denmark.

"Denmark are a great team," said Grainger.

"I watched them in the World Cup. One of the reasons I went out there was to watch Denmark and Germany and I saw both of them.

"I was impressed with Denmark. They have a new manager (Andree Jeglertz) and his style of play is similar to the brand he had at club level.

"I looked at the Denmark-Germany game and the goals that were scored. They were controversial in terms of one of them being maybe offside and maybe one of them being a foul.

"You see the score 2-0, but when you watch the game and look at the details, both teams played well and Germany could have won that game 2-0.

"I'm really happy to be in League A because what we wanted to do as a team off the back of the Iceland game was review a game at the highest level to help us qualify for a Euros.

"If we were in League B we'd probably be doing less of that. So the challenge for us now is to perform against Denmark, get the result and the performance, but take all that learning to move forward."

Wales will be without Birmingham City midfielder Charlie Estcourt on Tuesday due to injury, with her place in the squad being filled by Chloe Williams of Blackburn Rovers.