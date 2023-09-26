England lost for just the third time under manager Sarina Wiegman as the Netherlands scored a 90th-minute winner in the Women's Nations League.
Renate Jansen gave the hosts victory after Alessia Russo had cancelled out Lieke Martens' opener in Utrecht.
It was another England performance which underwhelmed and it means their qualification for the Olympics, on behalf of Team GB, promises not to be a smooth ride.
Martens had controversially put the Dutch in front, as team-mate Danielle van de Donk appeared offside in the build-up and there was no video assistant referee (VAR) to assist the officials.
However, it only capped off a first half in which the Netherlands were the better side before England responded after the break, getting the equaliser via Russo's first-time strike, and creating more opportunities.
Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory, was back in her home country for a competitive match for the first time since taking over the Lionesses in September 2021.
Wiegman's homecoming spoilt by Dutch intensity
The build-up to the match was dominated by the homecoming of Wiegman, who said it would be a "special" evening in Utrecht.
But it did not go well for the England boss as her side were flat in the first half and were punished for their lack of intensity.
The World Cup finalists struggled to deal with the Dutch pressure early on and eventually paid a price when they fell behind.
Martens' finish was composed but Van de Donk looked offside in the build-up and England were understandably frustrated by the assistant referee's decision, which was compounded by no VAR.
England then sprung into life late in the first half - Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze forcing a double save from Aston Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar after Rachel Daly had clipped the post.
But the Dutch also hit the woodwork when Lineth Beerensteyn escaped in behind Jess Carter and lobbed goalkeeper Mary Earps, only to see it bounce back off the underside of the crossbar.
A change of formation by England at half-time, switching to a back four, gave them more stability and chances began to flow but the Netherlands also tested goalkeeper Earps further.
Juventus forward Beerensteyn was a constant threat and struck the woodwork for a second time after the break, while Hemp was England's standout performer and was denied twice by Domselaar in the second half.
A point would have been a welcome prize to take home to England but the Lionesses will need to navigate a double header with Belgium in October and look to take points off the Netherlands and Scotland in December.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1van Domselaar
- 3Dijkstra
- 8Spitse
- 20Janssen
- 17PelovaSubstituted forKapteinat 77'minutes
- 14GroenenSubstituted forEgurrolaat 84'minutes
- 10van de Donk
- 22BrugtsSubstituted forWilmsat 77'minutes
- 6RoordBooked at 90mins
- 7BeerensteynSubstituted forJansenat 84'minutes
- 11Martens
Substitutes
- 2Wilms
- 4Auée
- 5Olislagers
- 12Baijings
- 13Jansen
- 15Kalma
- 16Lorsheyd
- 19Kaptein
- 21Egurrola
- 23de Jong
England
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Earps
- 3Carter
- 6Bright
- 5Greenwood
- 2Bronze
- 8Stanway
- 4Zelem
- 7DalyBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
- 11Hemp
- 9RussoSubstituted forJamesat 81'minutes
- 10Toone
Substitutes
- 12Kelly
- 13Hampton
- 14James
- 15Morgan
- 16Charles
- 17Coombs
- 18Parker
- 19Park
- 20Le Tissier
- 21Roebuck
- 22Robinson
- 23Staniforth
- Referee:
- Ivana Martincic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
- Will anyone ever notice Jamma?: Surreal comedy following one man's quest for attention from anyone who will give it to him
- Fierce friendships, outrageous loves, looming deadlines: Jane, Kat and Sutton navigate life's challenges at a global women’s magazine in New York City
Comments
Join the conversation