England have lost two of their past three matches including the World Cup final in August

England lost for just the third time under manager Sarina Wiegman as the Netherlands scored a 90th-minute winner in the Women's Nations League.

Renate Jansen gave the hosts victory after Alessia Russo had cancelled out Lieke Martens' opener in Utrecht.

It was another England performance which underwhelmed and it means their qualification for the Olympics, on behalf of Team GB, promises not to be a smooth ride.

Martens had controversially put the Dutch in front, as team-mate Danielle van de Donk appeared offside in the build-up and there was no video assistant referee (VAR) to assist the officials.

However, it only capped off a first half in which the Netherlands were the better side before England responded after the break, getting the equaliser via Russo's first-time strike, and creating more opportunities.

Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory, was back in her home country for a competitive match for the first time since taking over the Lionesses in September 2021.

Wiegman's homecoming spoilt by Dutch intensity

Sarina Wiegman won Euro 2017 while in charge of the Netherlands and then Euro 2022 with England

The build-up to the match was dominated by the homecoming of Wiegman, who said it would be a "special" evening in Utrecht.

But it did not go well for the England boss as her side were flat in the first half and were punished for their lack of intensity.

The World Cup finalists struggled to deal with the Dutch pressure early on and eventually paid a price when they fell behind.

Martens' finish was composed but Van de Donk looked offside in the build-up and England were understandably frustrated by the assistant referee's decision, which was compounded by no VAR.

England then sprung into life late in the first half - Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze forcing a double save from Aston Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar after Rachel Daly had clipped the post.

But the Dutch also hit the woodwork when Lineth Beerensteyn escaped in behind Jess Carter and lobbed goalkeeper Mary Earps, only to see it bounce back off the underside of the crossbar.

A change of formation by England at half-time, switching to a back four, gave them more stability and chances began to flow but the Netherlands also tested goalkeeper Earps further.

Juventus forward Beerensteyn was a constant threat and struck the woodwork for a second time after the break, while Hemp was England's standout performer and was denied twice by Domselaar in the second half.

A point would have been a welcome prize to take home to England but the Lionesses will need to navigate a double header with Belgium in October and look to take points off the Netherlands and Scotland in December.