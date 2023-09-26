Close menu
UEFA Women's Nations League - Group A1
NetherlandsNetherlands2EnglandEngland1

Netherlands 2-1 England: Lionesses fall to late defeat by the Netherlands

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Stadion Galgenwaard, Utrecht

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments345

Lieke Martens scores the first goal for Netherlands against England
England have lost two of their past three matches including the World Cup final in August

England lost for just the third time under manager Sarina Wiegman as the Netherlands scored a 90th-minute winner in the Women's Nations League.

Renate Jansen gave the hosts victory after Alessia Russo had cancelled out Lieke Martens' opener in Utrecht.

It was another England performance which underwhelmed and it means their qualification for the Olympics, on behalf of Team GB, promises not to be a smooth ride.

Martens had controversially put the Dutch in front, as team-mate Danielle van de Donk appeared offside in the build-up and there was no video assistant referee (VAR) to assist the officials.

However, it only capped off a first half in which the Netherlands were the better side before England responded after the break, getting the equaliser via Russo's first-time strike, and creating more opportunities.

Wiegman, who led the Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory, was back in her home country for a competitive match for the first time since taking over the Lionesses in September 2021.

Wiegman's homecoming spoilt by Dutch intensity

Sarina Wiegman reacts during England's defeat by the Netherlands
Sarina Wiegman won Euro 2017 while in charge of the Netherlands and then Euro 2022 with England

The build-up to the match was dominated by the homecoming of Wiegman, who said it would be a "special" evening in Utrecht.

But it did not go well for the England boss as her side were flat in the first half and were punished for their lack of intensity.

The World Cup finalists struggled to deal with the Dutch pressure early on and eventually paid a price when they fell behind.

Martens' finish was composed but Van de Donk looked offside in the build-up and England were understandably frustrated by the assistant referee's decision, which was compounded by no VAR.

England then sprung into life late in the first half - Lauren Hemp and Lucy Bronze forcing a double save from Aston Villa goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar after Rachel Daly had clipped the post.

But the Dutch also hit the woodwork when Lineth Beerensteyn escaped in behind Jess Carter and lobbed goalkeeper Mary Earps, only to see it bounce back off the underside of the crossbar.

A change of formation by England at half-time, switching to a back four, gave them more stability and chances began to flow but the Netherlands also tested goalkeeper Earps further.

Juventus forward Beerensteyn was a constant threat and struck the woodwork for a second time after the break, while Hemp was England's standout performer and was denied twice by Domselaar in the second half.

A point would have been a welcome prize to take home to England but the Lionesses will need to navigate a double header with Belgium in October and look to take points off the Netherlands and Scotland in December.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1van Domselaar
  • 3Dijkstra
  • 8Spitse
  • 20Janssen
  • 17PelovaSubstituted forKapteinat 77'minutes
  • 14GroenenSubstituted forEgurrolaat 84'minutes
  • 10van de Donk
  • 22BrugtsSubstituted forWilmsat 77'minutes
  • 6RoordBooked at 90mins
  • 7BeerensteynSubstituted forJansenat 84'minutes
  • 11Martens

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 4Auée
  • 5Olislagers
  • 12Baijings
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Kalma
  • 16Lorsheyd
  • 19Kaptein
  • 21Egurrola
  • 23de Jong

England

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Earps
  • 3Carter
  • 6Bright
  • 5Greenwood
  • 2Bronze
  • 8Stanway
  • 4Zelem
  • 7DalyBooked at 37minsSubstituted forKellyat 45'minutes
  • 11Hemp
  • 9RussoSubstituted forJamesat 81'minutes
  • 10Toone

Substitutes

  • 12Kelly
  • 13Hampton
  • 14James
  • 15Morgan
  • 16Charles
  • 17Coombs
  • 18Parker
  • 19Park
  • 20Le Tissier
  • 21Roebuck
  • 22Robinson
  • 23Staniforth
Referee:
Ivana Martincic

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamEngland
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away9
Comments

Join the conversation

345 comments

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 21:02

    I think England are becoming arrogant, they need to get a grip otherwise everything will fall apart.

    • Reply posted by Brian, today at 21:05

      Brian replied:
      They are starting to believe their own hype, that's the problem.

  • Comment posted by catseye27, today at 21:07

    Sadly the woman's game has gone the same way as men's, money is all that matters. Seriously, playing for your country should be the highlight of a players career.

    • Reply posted by Sally the Salamander, today at 21:16

      Sally the Salamander replied:
      Female soccer players care about it more than the men by the lok of things.

  • Comment posted by FacePalm, today at 21:02

    Why do they keep messing around with the ball in defence? England keep inviting pressure on and end up giving it away in dangerous areas far too often!

    • Reply posted by wallydog, today at 21:06

      wallydog replied:
      Think its clever because the men do it with similar results

  • Comment posted by colin, today at 21:06

    Maybe now the media will stop all the hype and report realistically. England do have good players but are not producing as a team. How many games since they actually played well? The world cup showed they are nowhere near the side that performed so well in the Euros. Tonight is no surprise.

    • Reply posted by Sally the Salamander, today at 21:30

      Sally the Salamander replied:
      It's good that the Ladies game is starting to get close to as much coverage as Men's soccer.

  • Comment posted by Nordic noir, today at 21:00

    Sorry, but that was a very poor performance from England, Netherlands obviously wanted to win more than us

    • Reply posted by Wombat, today at 21:03

      Wombat replied:
      England too arrogant and thought they had it at 1-1. Lauren James was awful when she came on.

  • Comment posted by martyn, today at 21:06

    I ask again how is Georgia Stanway up for world player of year? When will Sabrina try any other squad players. Tomorrow reports will say Stanway, Zelem, Toone, Kelly under preformed and yer they are never rested and as one example Jordan nobbs as the creative and shooting skills never gets a minute on field? Seriously going backwards the England team as too many undroppables that should be dropped

    • Reply posted by John, today at 21:09

      John replied:
      Where was Nobbs tonight? Injured?
      Not named in subs.

  • Comment posted by monicjo1, today at 21:08

    No complaints, totally outplayed by the Dutch. If you can’t pass, give the ball away and play backwards you won’t win games.

  • Comment posted by realtime, today at 21:15

    Need to focus on football,they all think they are politicians now,gone to their heads.

    • Reply posted by stranraer1616, today at 21:28

      stranraer1616 replied:
      too busy standing with Spain and apparently leading the world in god knows what

  • Comment posted by Timperley Big Shorts, today at 21:02

    Oh dear. Poor team selection, poor tactics, poor substitutions, poor manager................that's 2 defeats in last 3 games.............

    • Reply posted by Topper, today at 21:06

      Topper replied:
      Same team, same subs but manager can do no wrong. Flat as a fart.

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 21:01

    A much better second half from England probably justified a draw but the Dutch looked a handful throughout. For me, England have been flattering to deceive since the Euros, apart from the great performance against the Aussies. Things aren’t just clicking at the moment.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 21:04

      SD replied:
      Agree 👍

  • Comment posted by Johnty, today at 21:03

    The better team won imo. As for England, they're showing uncertainty with their identity of play. Very disjointed at times and once again silly mistakes costing goals. England gave Netherlands far too much space, just as they did against Spain in the WC final. I think a few players need a reality check and that they shouldn't assume they will always guaranteed an automatic starting place.

    • Reply posted by Sally the Salamander, today at 21:15

      Sally the Salamander replied:
      More entertaining than men's soccer anyday.

  • Comment posted by 2112col, today at 21:05

    Im afraid England are becoming too prdictable.last 3 games very poor perfomance

  • Comment posted by DGB, today at 21:09

    England look a shadow of the side that won the Euros. Only time they played positively was when they went behind.

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 21:04

    Well that was rubbish!

  • Comment posted by markie, today at 21:05

    Really poor standard of football from both teams.

  • Comment posted by discoveranother, today at 21:11

    Wiegman like Southgate, too conservative, doesnt change players. Passing between players very poor over the last year.

    • Reply posted by Alba, today at 21:16

      Alba replied:
      England's players are like Southgate and Wiegman respectively. A dour nation of plodders.

  • Comment posted by harty105, today at 21:14

    This is not a WC finalist- more like a Sunday team performance. Holland had done their homework whilst England played truant

    • Reply posted by One2note , today at 21:22

      One2note replied:
      I wasn’t aware the players benefited from doing homework .
      Are they still at school ?

  • Comment posted by swinglow Leicester boy , today at 21:05

    Looks like the England women are getting like a man diving about committing fails specially Daly this England team. Hasn’t got it anymore. Will surprised if they win any more silverware in the next 20 years with all nations catching them up. They certainly were hopeless tonight.

  • Comment posted by Tallrover, today at 21:04

    Embarrassing lazy defending in both this game and the Scotland game. My team Blackburn have conceded 7 in the last two games and this performance made them look like an Italian international back line.

  • Comment posted by Ayu, today at 21:02

    England terrible first half. And who would have thought playing players in their more natural positions made them play better second half

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC