Members of Maddy Cusack's family laid a wreath in the centre circle prior to Sheffield United's Premier League match against Newcastle United

The death of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack is not being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Midfielder Cusack - the first player to reach 100 appearances for the club's women's team last season - died last week aged 27.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to an address in Horsley just after 18:35 BST on Wednesday, where Cusack was pronounced dead at the scene.

They added a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Players and fans paid tribute to Cusack - who had been at the club since 2019 and also worked in the club's marketing department - before the Blades' 8-0 Premier League defeat by Newcastle on Sunday.

Members of her family joined United's women's captain Sophie Barker and former player Tony Currie to lay a wreath in the centre circle.

A minute's silence was held before kick-off, with fans applauding in the eighth minute of the match to represent Cusack's squad number.

Fans held up signs and flags with Cusack's name on and the club flag at Bramall Lane flew at half-mast throughout the day.

Tributes were also paid before England played Scotland at Sunderland's Stadium of Light on Friday, with players from both sides wearing black armbands and a period of silence held before kick-off in her memory.

In a statement announcing her death on Thursday, the Blades said they were "devastated" while on Friday, men's manager Paul Heckingbottom said Cusack was a "big part of everything" at the club.