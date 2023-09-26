Last updated on .From the section Football

Lauren Wade scored on her 50th cap as Northern Ireland beat Albania 1-0 in the Women's Nations League to win Tanya Oxtoby's first home match as manager.

Reading winger Wade, who earlier struck the post, tapped home from close range in the 57th minute.

Sarah McFadden, winning her 100th cap, and striker Simone Magill also went close for the hosts.

The win means Northern Ireland go second in Group B1 behind the Republic of Ireland, who beat Hungary 4-0.

After a goalless first half, Oxtoby's side got the goal they had deserved when Nadene Caldwell's back-post header forced Viona Rexhepi into a superb save, but the midfielder recycled the ball and set up winger Wade to tap home.

The match was Northern Ireland's first competitive game in Belfast in 2023 and first fixture at Seaview since November.

After a 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, Oxtoby made six changes for Albania's visit as defender McFadden won her 100th Northern Ireland cap.

McFadden, after leading out the team with her daughter, Harper, was forced into early action as Northern Ireland had to scramble away an early free-kick.

Oxtoby had called on her team to be more patient in possession than in Dublin, and that proved to be the case as the hosts grew into the game.

Gresa Berisha and captain Megi Doci flashed long-range efforts well side for Albania, but Wade came closest when she stuck the post after a deep cross found her at the back post.

Moments later, Magill fired straight at goalkeeper Rexhepi from close range from Kirsty McGuinness' cross, and the Aston Villa striker saw a header drift wide as the hosts began to dominate.

Vance's long-range effort wasn't far away and McGuinness miscued at the back post as Northern Ireland were held to a goalless first-half.

Wade, who was handed the captain's armband by McFadden at half-time, broke the deadlock just shy of the hour mark to give Northern Ireland the goal they craved, and that gave them a shot of confidence as they chased a killer second goal.

Centurion McFadden, who is the third woman to win 100 caps for NI alongside Julie Nelson and Ashley Hutton, came close when her goalbound header was palmed away by Rexhepi and Wade blazed over from the edge of the area.

Joely Andrews went close after a surging run by Magill but Rexhepi produced another strong intervention, before McFadden's long range effort almost drifted in.

Substitute Marissa Callaghan's header in injury time forced a stunning, tipped save by the Albanian goalkeeper, but Northern Ireland had to settle for the one goal in their first win under Oxtoby.

Northern Ireland have not lost a competitive match at Seaview in four years and will be back in Nations League action away to Hungary on 27 October, before the return fixture in Belfast four days later.