UEFA Women's Nations League - Group B1
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland1AlbaniaAlbania0

Northern Ireland v Albania: Lauren Wade scores on 50th cap as NI get first win under Tanya Oxtoby

By Andy GrayBBC Sport NI at Seaview

From the section Football

Lauren Wade scored on her 50th cap as Northern Ireland beat Albania 1-0 in the Women's Nations League to win Tanya Oxtoby's first home match as manager.

Reading winger Wade, who earlier struck the post, tapped home from close range in the 57th minute.

Sarah McFadden, winning her 100th cap, and striker Simone Magill also went close for the hosts.

The win means Northern Ireland go second in Group B1 behind the Republic of Ireland, who beat Hungary 4-0.

After a goalless first half, Oxtoby's side got the goal they had deserved when Nadene Caldwell's back-post header forced Viona Rexhepi into a superb save, but the midfielder recycled the ball and set up winger Wade to tap home.

The match was Northern Ireland's first competitive game in Belfast in 2023 and first fixture at Seaview since November.

After a 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, Oxtoby made six changes for Albania's visit as defender McFadden won her 100th Northern Ireland cap.

McFadden, after leading out the team with her daughter, Harper, was forced into early action as Northern Ireland had to scramble away an early free-kick.

Northern Ireland 1-0 Albania: Tanya Oxtoby 'happy' with first win as NI manager

Oxtoby had called on her team to be more patient in possession than in Dublin, and that proved to be the case as the hosts grew into the game.

Gresa Berisha and captain Megi Doci flashed long-range efforts well side for Albania, but Wade came closest when she stuck the post after a deep cross found her at the back post.

Moments later, Magill fired straight at goalkeeper Rexhepi from close range from Kirsty McGuinness' cross, and the Aston Villa striker saw a header drift wide as the hosts began to dominate.

Vance's long-range effort wasn't far away and McGuinness miscued at the back post as Northern Ireland were held to a goalless first-half.

Wade, who was handed the captain's armband by McFadden at half-time, broke the deadlock just shy of the hour mark to give Northern Ireland the goal they craved, and that gave them a shot of confidence as they chased a killer second goal.

Centurion McFadden, who is the third woman to win 100 caps for NI alongside Julie Nelson and Ashley Hutton, came close when her goalbound header was palmed away by Rexhepi and Wade blazed over from the edge of the area.

Joely Andrews went close after a surging run by Magill but Rexhepi produced another strong intervention, before McFadden's long range effort almost drifted in.

Substitute Marissa Callaghan's header in injury time forced a stunning, tipped save by the Albanian goalkeeper, but Northern Ireland had to settle for the one goal in their first win under Oxtoby.

Northern Ireland have not lost a competitive match at Seaview in four years and will be back in Nations League action away to Hungary on 27 October, before the return fixture in Belfast four days later.

Line-ups

Northern Ireland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Turner
  • 2McKenna
  • 4McFaddenBooked at 71mins
  • 15Holloway
  • 3Vance
  • 7McCarronSubstituted forFurnessat 83'minutes
  • 14Wade
  • 18BellSubstituted forAndrewsat 74'minutes
  • 16CaldwellSubstituted forCallaghanat 84'minutes
  • 11McGuinnessSubstituted forWilsonat 74'minutes
  • 9Magill

Substitutes

  • 5Mason
  • 6Hamilton
  • 8Callaghan
  • 10Furness
  • 12Norney
  • 13Rafferty
  • 17McGuinness
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Andrews
  • 21Beattie
  • 22Magee
  • 23Woods

Albania

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rexhepi
  • 19Gjergji
  • 2Tukaj
  • 6Maliqi
  • 3Curraj
  • 16Gjini
  • 21Hilaj
  • 15Berisha
  • 13BaskaSubstituted forMetallaat 61'minutes
  • 11Doçi
  • 17MaksutiSubstituted forTrokaat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Tomaj
  • 5Iliadhi
  • 9Troka
  • 12Hyska
  • 18Coka
  • 20Fucia
  • 22Metalla
  • 23Spaho
Referee:
Zulema González González

Match Stats

Home TeamNorthern IrelandAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home23
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away7
  • Comment posted by stewartisolated20, today at 06:24

    Well done girls hard fought three points....on to the next game.....

  • Comment posted by EskimoJoe365, today at 05:40

    This HYS if buzzing...

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 01:58

    Into Temptation, Mean to Me, Distant Sun, Don’t Dream It’s Over, Weather With You. Great game but definitely not Crowded House.

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium21103214
2Netherlands21013303
3England21013303
4Scotland201123-11

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22003036
2Portugal210134-13
3Norway201134-11
4Austria201112-11

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark22007166
2Germany21014223
3Iceland210114-33
4Wales200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008266
2Sweden21013303
3Italy21011103
4Switzerland200206-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Republic of Ireland22007076
2Northern Ireland210113-23
3Albania201112-11
4Hungary201115-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland22005056
2Slovakia21014403
3Croatia210125-33
4Romania200213-20

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia22006156
2Poland22005236
3Ukraine200224-20
4Greece200217-60

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Republic22004136
2Bos-Herze21103214
3Slovenia201113-21
4Belarus200224-20

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Malta22003036
2Latvia21014133
3Andorra210125-33
4Moldova200214-30

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey22005056
2Luxembourg21103124
3Georgia201114-31
4Lithuania200204-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Azerbaijan21102114
2Cyprus21102114
3Montenegro21011103
4Faroe Islands200202-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan21102114
2Israel11005053
3Estonia201105-51
4Armenia100112-10

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria21101014
2Kosovo10100001
3North Macedonia100101-10
View full UEFA Women's Nations League tables

