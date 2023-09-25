Close menu
UEFA Women's Nations League
Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland19:00AlbaniaAlbania
Venue: Seaview

Northern Ireland v Albania: Oxtoby 'trusts the process' ahead of first home game

By Andy GrayBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Football

NI to build on positives from Republic defeat - NI women's manager Tanya Oxtoby
Women's Nations League: Northern Ireland v Albania
Venue: Seaview, Belfast Date: Tuesday, 26 September Kick-off: 19:00 BST
Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Tanya Oxtoby says she is confident her Northern Ireland side are "in a good place" ahead of Tuesday's Women's Nations League game at home to Albania.

The match at Seaview will be Oxtoby's first home fixture since taking over as Northern Ireland manager.

Oxtoby's first game as boss ended in a 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on Saturday but the Australian is looking at the positives.

"I trust the process and what we are trying to do," she said.

Oxtoby's debut as boss ended in a 3-0 defeat by the Republic, who were playing their first match since returning from the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The visitors started brightly but goals by Lucy Quinn, Kyra Carusa and Lily Agg gave Eileen Gleeson's team three points in their inaugural Nations League match.

Northern Ireland will look to bounce back against Albania, who drew with Hungary in their Group B1 opener, in what will be Oxtoby's first home match since replacing Kenny Shiels as manager.

"Luckily I'm used to the quick turnarounds. From our point of view, we had a plan coming in and we are trying to follow that process," Oxtoby added.

"We've said all along we want to try and see as many players as we can but we want to measure with making sure we are in a position, from a performance point of view, to get a result.

"I thought there were some real positives from the weekend and we want to try and build off that. We need to tidy up those areas from Saturday, in particular set pieces, but we need to be a bit more patient in possession.

"They are probably the two key things we want to try and focus on."

'We want decision-makers'

Sarah McFadden (right) could win her 100th Northern Ireland cap on Tuesday
Sarah McFadden (right) could win her 100th Northern Ireland cap on Tuesday

Oxtoby said she has yet to decide on her starting team, but Sarah McFadden will win her 100th Northern Ireland cap if selected, while Lauren Wade will hit a half century of appearances.

After her first week with her new squad, the 41-year-old added that the team has not surprised her when it comes to effort and desire.

"Even watching from afar you can see that," Oxtoby said.

"Their growth mindset and their willingness and want to learn and try to apply what we are doing has really impressed me.

"They are a great group to be around. We are all on a journey together and we want to learn, but we are able to challenge each other in a really positive way. Everyone is really open-minded and they want to go on this journey.

"As a coach that is the number one thing because it allows you to try and progress forward.

"They want to learn and they are willing to challenge back as well, and ask questions, which is the environment that we want to provide for them.

"Longer-term, we want to be in a position where we have a squad of decision makers out on the pitch that can solve problems. Then I can sit back and enjoy my time on the bench and watch them play.

"That's where we want to get to and from a staff point of view the players are really engaged in that, which is really impressive."

