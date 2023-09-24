Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Morgan Whittaker (left) and Finn Azaz (right) were key to Argyle's impressive win over Norwich City

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has hailed the impact of Morgan Whittaker and Finn Azaz in his side's 6-2 win over Norwich City.

Whittaker scored a hat-trick while Azaz found the net once, as the Pilgrims scored six goals in a second-tier match for the first time since August 1987.

"He's a huge player for us," Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon about Whittaker.

"He's been playing really well, he'd got one goal and four assists before today and now he's got four goals."

Having lost 4-1 at Bristol City on Tuesday following seven changes to his side, Schumacher made six more on Saturday, restoring Whittaker and Azaz to the side.

The Argyle boss also changed from a back four to three central defenders and wing-backs - the system he used to guide the Pilgrims to the League One title last season - moving Azaz, 23, and Whittaker, 22, behind central striker Ryan Hardie.

"He'll be pleased with his day's work," Schumacher added of Whittaker.

"He's obviously playing today in a position that he's comfortable in, he's really good in that number 10 pocket.

"Him and Finn Azaz I thought were outstanding and Ryan Hardie definitely deserved a goal as well for his efforts."

Azaz scored for the second time since re-joining Argyle for a second loan spell form Aston Villa in the summer.

Schumacher is hopeful that the Republic of Ireland youth international will again flourish at Home Park after a spell that was interrupted by a broken foot last season.

"He's shown a quality that we know he's got," Schumacher said.

"He had a brilliant start to the season last year, he got a real nasty injury and when he came back he looked really sharp for the first few games and then he struggled to get in a full rhythm because an injury like that in mid-season can affect you.

"But he's come back from Villa, it took him a few weeks to get going here, his pre-season wasn't as intense as ours was, but now he's up to speed he's showing the quality that we know he's got, that was why we were so keen to bring him back.

"He's the most intelligent footballer away from football I've ever met, his game knowledge is outstanding, and his passing and his quality today that he showed was exceptional, and I'm made up that he's got his goal because he deserved it."