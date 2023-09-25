Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Howat helped Rangers win the SWPL Cup against Hibernian last season

Rangers striker Kirsty Howat has received her first call-up to the Scotland squad after an injury to Manchester United's Emma Watson.

The 26-year-old replaces her former Rangers team-mate for Tuesday's Women's Nations League game against Belgium.

Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa revealed that Watson "was injured in the last training session" before Friday's 2-1 defeat by England.

"I can't release much more information on that," he said.

"It'll be her club to give the information on that."

Midfielder Watson joined United after leaving Rangers this summer and her injury comes shortly before the start of the 17-year-old's debut season in the Women's Super League.

Howat, who has represented Scotland at various age-group levels, rejoined Rangers from Glasgow City in January 2021 and helped her new side win their first Scottish Women's Premier League title the next season.

"She's a player who was doing well last year, scoring goals and has started this season very well," Martinez Losa said.

Amy Gallacher, the 24-year-old Celtic striker, was handed her Scotland debut as a substitute against England following her first call-up to the squad.

Martha Thomas, who herself moved from United to Tottenham Hotspur, has welcomed the increased competition.

"We need a full squad," she said. "They're really nice girls, they get on with everyone. We all get on as a squad, so there is no qualms there."