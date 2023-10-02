Match ends, Fulham 0, Chelsea 2.
Mykhailo Mudryk's first goal for Chelsea and a strike from Armando Broja saw the Blues beat Fulham for only their second league win of the campaign.
Mudryk has had a mixed time at Stamford Bridge since signing for £89m in January from Shakhtar Donetsk but his first-half performance looked as though it could be a turning point in his Chelsea career.
The Ukrainian gave the away side the lead in the 18th minute when he controlled Levi Colwill's chipped cross with his chest before finishing under Bernd Leno - although the visitors will be concerned by his half-time withdrawal.
Broja doubled the Chelsea lead a minute later, with his first goal since October 2022 following a serious knee injury, as Chelsea moved up to 11th in the Premier League.
Fulham did not create much and their best chance came from Sasa Lukic in the second half when his shot from inside the six-yard box was well saved by Robert Sanchez.
Confidence for Mudryk
This match was Mudryk's third start in a row and he looked to be benefiting from regular game time, with the 22-year-old a constant threat in the first half. Chelsea supporters will hope his substitution was just as a precaution.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the need to improve Mudryk's confidence and has been playing the 'crossbar challenge' with the winger after training to help - and it certainly looks to be paying off.
At times in his 24-game Chelsea career, it has looked as though Mudryk was not confident in his decision making but everything he did in this game showed a real assertiveness as demonstrated by his clinical finish from Colwill's pass.
Chelsea, who have 12 first-team players injured as well as striker Nicolas Jackson and defender Malo Gusto missing through suspension, were dominant in the opening half with Cole Palmer also impressing on his first league start since signing from Manchester City.
In Jackson's absence, Pochettino will have been thankful he had Broja to call on, especially when the striker took advantage of some hesitant Fulham defending to make it 2-0 soon after Mudryk's opener.
Fulham centre-back Tim Ream gifted the ball to Palmer and then kicked the Chelsea forward's pass against Broja's outstretched foot, with the ball rebounding into the net.
It was only a second Chelsea goal for 22-year-old Albanian Broja, who is working his way back to fitness after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in December.
Fulham's best chance of the first period came at the end of the half when a Raul Jimenez header from a corner went well wide of Sanchez's post.
Ian Maatsen, who replaced Mudryk at half-time, smacked the Fulham post as Chelsea looked for a third in the second half.
The final 15 minutes could have been much different had Lukic done better from close range when Tom Cairney's pass found him in the Chelsea area but in the end Chelsea comfortably held on.
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-3-3
- 17Leno
- 21Castagne
- 31Diop
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 65'minutes
- 26João Palhinha
- 18PereiraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forLukicat 75'minutes
- 8WilsonSubstituted forIwobiat 54'minutes
- 7JiménezSubstituted forCarlos Viníciusat 53'minutes
- 20Willian
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 3Bassey
- 10Cairney
- 12Ballo-Touré
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 19Muniz Carvalho
- 22Iwobi
- 28Lukic
- 30Carlos Vinícius
Chelsea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1SánchezBooked at 87mins
- 3CucurellaBooked at 34mins
- 2Disasi
- 6Thiago Silva
- 26Colwill
- 23Gallagher
- 25CaicedoSubstituted forMaduekeat 90+6'minutes
- 8FernándezSubstituted forMatosat 90+5'minutes
- 20PalmerBooked at 55minsSubstituted forUgochukwuat 78'minutes
- 19BrojaSubstituted forSterlingat 65'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 10MudrykSubstituted forMaatsenat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sterling
- 11Madueke
- 16Ugochukwu
- 28Petrovic
- 29Maatsen
- 36de Souza Eugênio
- 42Gilchrist
- 44Brooking
- 52Matos
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
- Attendance:
- 24,445
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
