Close menu
Premier League
FulhamFulham0ChelseaChelsea2

Fulham 0-2 Chelsea: Mykhailo Mudryk & Armando Broja on target for Blues

By Alex Howell at Craven CottageBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments259

Chelsea's Mykhaylo Mudryk celebrates
Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk scores his first goal for the club

Mykhailo Mudryk's first goal for Chelsea and a strike from Armando Broja saw the Blues beat Fulham for only their second league win of the campaign.

Mudryk has had a mixed time at Stamford Bridge since signing for £89m in January from Shakhtar Donetsk but his first-half performance looked as though it could be a turning point in his Chelsea career.

The Ukrainian gave the away side the lead in the 18th minute when he controlled Levi Colwill's chipped cross with his chest before finishing under Bernd Leno - although the visitors will be concerned by his half-time withdrawal.

Broja doubled the Chelsea lead a minute later, with his first goal since October 2022 following a serious knee injury, as Chelsea moved up to 11th in the Premier League.

Fulham did not create much and their best chance came from Sasa Lukic in the second half when his shot from inside the six-yard box was well saved by Robert Sanchez.

Confidence for Mudryk

This match was Mudryk's third start in a row and he looked to be benefiting from regular game time, with the 22-year-old a constant threat in the first half. Chelsea supporters will hope his substitution was just as a precaution.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the need to improve Mudryk's confidence and has been playing the 'crossbar challenge' with the winger after training to help - and it certainly looks to be paying off.

At times in his 24-game Chelsea career, it has looked as though Mudryk was not confident in his decision making but everything he did in this game showed a real assertiveness as demonstrated by his clinical finish from Colwill's pass.

Chelsea, who have 12 first-team players injured as well as striker Nicolas Jackson and defender Malo Gusto missing through suspension, were dominant in the opening half with Cole Palmer also impressing on his first league start since signing from Manchester City.

In Jackson's absence, Pochettino will have been thankful he had Broja to call on, especially when the striker took advantage of some hesitant Fulham defending to make it 2-0 soon after Mudryk's opener.

Fulham centre-back Tim Ream gifted the ball to Palmer and then kicked the Chelsea forward's pass against Broja's outstretched foot, with the ball rebounding into the net.

It was only a second Chelsea goal for 22-year-old Albanian Broja, who is working his way back to fitness after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in December.

Fulham's best chance of the first period came at the end of the half when a Raul Jimenez header from a corner went well wide of Sanchez's post.

Ian Maatsen, who replaced Mudryk at half-time, smacked the Fulham post as Chelsea looked for a third in the second half.

The final 15 minutes could have been much different had Lukic done better from close range when Tom Cairney's pass found him in the Chelsea area but in the end Chelsea comfortably held on.

Player of the match

PalmerCole Palmer

with an average of 7.30

Fulham

  1. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    5.70

  2. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    5.50

  3. Squad number21Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.28

  4. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    5.24

  5. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    5.19

  6. Squad number22Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    5.10

  7. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    4.96

  8. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    4.89

  9. Squad number31Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    4.85

  10. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    4.85

  11. Squad number7Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    4.82

  12. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    4.72

  13. Squad number28Player nameLukic
    Average rating

    4.55

  14. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    4.51

  15. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    4.32

Chelsea

  1. Squad number20Player namePalmer
    Average rating

    7.30

  2. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    7.18

  3. Squad number10Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    7.18

  4. Squad number19Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.14

  5. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    7.13

  6. Squad number26Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    7.12

  7. Squad number8Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    7.10

  8. Squad number25Player nameCaicedo
    Average rating

    7.04

  9. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.98

  10. Squad number2Player nameDisasi
    Average rating

    6.81

  11. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    6.77

  12. Squad number29Player nameMaatsen
    Average rating

    6.44

  13. Squad number16Player nameUgochukwu
    Average rating

    6.13

  14. Squad number11Player nameMadueke
    Average rating

    6.01

  15. Squad number52Player nameMatos
    Average rating

    5.93

  16. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.92

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 17Leno
  • 21Castagne
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 65'minutes
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 18PereiraBooked at 57minsSubstituted forLukicat 75'minutes
  • 8WilsonSubstituted forIwobiat 54'minutes
  • 7JiménezSubstituted forCarlos Viníciusat 53'minutes
  • 20Willian

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 3Bassey
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Ballo-Touré
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 22Iwobi
  • 28Lukic
  • 30Carlos Vinícius

Chelsea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1SánchezBooked at 87mins
  • 3CucurellaBooked at 34mins
  • 2Disasi
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Colwill
  • 23Gallagher
  • 25CaicedoSubstituted forMaduekeat 90+6'minutes
  • 8FernándezSubstituted forMatosat 90+5'minutes
  • 20PalmerBooked at 55minsSubstituted forUgochukwuat 78'minutes
  • 19BrojaSubstituted forSterlingat 65'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 10MudrykSubstituted forMaatsenat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sterling
  • 11Madueke
  • 16Ugochukwu
  • 28Petrovic
  • 29Maatsen
  • 36de Souza Eugênio
  • 42Gilchrist
  • 44Brooking
  • 52Matos
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
24,445

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home3
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 0, Chelsea 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 0, Chelsea 2.

  3. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Noni Madueke replaces Moisés Caicedo because of an injury.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Alex Matos replaces Enzo Fernández.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Willian (Fulham).

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea).

  8. Post update

    Antonee Robinson (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Enzo Fernández tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Willian (Fulham).

  12. Post update

    Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Tom Cairney (Fulham).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Castagne (Fulham).

  15. Post update

    Ian Maatsen (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Booking

    Robert Sánchez (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Willian with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Willian (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Tom Cairney.

  20. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

260 comments

  • Comment posted by Grrrrrr, today at 22:04

    Eat your heart out Chris Sutton. I remember your great Chelsea career 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by Grrrrrr, today at 22:12

      Grrrrrr replied:
      The one down vote must be Chris Sutton. 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Hindsight if only, today at 22:04

    Yet another shocking refereeing display, common assault on Silva, but just carry on booking players in Blue. No VAR I guess, so no guidance.

    • Reply posted by Cheddar, today at 22:16

      Cheddar replied:
      Quick - ask for audio and the game to be replayed

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 22:14

    I said after the League Cup win it could change their season.

    I'm no Chelsea fan but I am happy for Mudryk, he was taking a lot of stick for a young lad and there is without doubt a very good footballer there, just a difficult start in a changing team.

    Wish him all the best.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 22:06

    Palmer looks a good buy. Had to be one at least

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 22:30

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Chelsea are BAAAAACK!!!!

      For this week anyway.

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 22:09

    Don't like to Admit it being a Millwall fan but I think Pochettino will turn them around.
    See all negative comments coming from Manchester and other northern clubs fans who live in my beloved London

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 22:11

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Mill who?

  • Comment posted by Mible Sarre-Ritchie, today at 22:08

    It is a sad night for most contributors, no Mudryk Caicedo & Fernandez “waste of money” comments, no Gallagher is useless, no can’t score and spent a billion, no going down and no Spuds now declaring that Pochettino was a useless manager, yes it was only Fulham away, but 3 points away has been a long time coming, so I don’t care where it was.

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:13

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Well....what is the truth then? Chelsea are a joke - in regard to the sheer amount of money spent! And where does it all come from? How is it fair & within FFP? They've driven up prices for everyone else too.

  • Comment posted by AnAwesomeLife, today at 22:07

    Thank you, Chris Sutton, for writing Chelsea off.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:48

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Chris Sutton and everyone else. Strange that he seems to live rent-free in your head though.

  • Comment posted by Microscopic, today at 22:08

    I don't care about possession. How many times we had over 60/70% possession and lost or drew? I prefer we get less and play direct and quick passing football, that way you get more chances to score. The midfield players were awesome. Up the Chelsea

    • Reply posted by Micky Droy, today at 22:10

      Micky Droy replied:
      Happy to let them have a bit more of the ball in the 2nd half because we were two nil up

  • Comment posted by YvesCFC, today at 22:04

    Positive signs and two clean sheets in a row which is a nice change.

    • Reply posted by DANOGEROS, today at 22:26

      DANOGEROS replied:
      2 goals, 3 points and a clean sheet away.
      Things are looking up!
      CFC

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 22:05

    Forget the 3 points, Chelsea have scored? Blimey, what a way to round up the weekend. VARpool, UTD and City all lose, whilst the beloved Brighton got spanked.

  • Comment posted by One2note , today at 22:03

    All jokes aside , we’re not the finished article but there is positive signs of progression.

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 23:06

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      ...and if you have an ounce of compassion....you have to be happy for Mudryk.

  • Comment posted by Kat Slater, today at 22:02

    RIP Franny Lee. Some things are more important than a mid-table football match.

    • Reply posted by Dev, today at 22:38

      Dev replied:
      Played against Franny in a under 15’s school cup . No body could near him, you tell then he was special. RIP Franny.

  • Comment posted by CWBA2017, today at 22:20

    I can't understand why City sold Palmer to Chelsea. He's a superb player.

  • Comment posted by disgustedofwells, today at 22:08

    Hey it was just a matter of time!
    Horrendous injury list, novices stepping up, glaring misses, and dodgy reffing couldn’t last for ever.
    We’re back!
    KTBFFH

  • Comment posted by Hazza, today at 22:07

    Keep Sterling off the pitch he is useless

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 22:09

      WilyOldFox replied:
      So Chelsea want to give most of their points haul this season away then?

  • Comment posted by All the world is a stage , today at 22:01

    No Disaster Darren on VAR and no Hooper the Blooper refereeing. No problem then.

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 22:17

    I’m certain this comment will be down voted, but the player in my life who had the quickest speed of thought and best range of passes was Steven Gerrard. Enzo Fernandez shares those two characteristics, and is still young and in his first year in the premier league. Pity he can’t score like Gerrard, but his passing at times is sublime.

    • Reply posted by mark phillips, today at 22:20

      mark phillips replied:
      Technically far better than Gerard, won’t score the goals like him though.

  • Comment posted by papa ninja, today at 22:10

    Borja starting great positive, he is what we were missing and he looked quality