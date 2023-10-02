Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk scores his first goal for the club

Mykhailo Mudryk's first goal for Chelsea and a strike from Armando Broja saw the Blues beat Fulham for only their second league win of the campaign.

Mudryk has had a mixed time at Stamford Bridge since signing for £89m in January from Shakhtar Donetsk but his first-half performance looked as though it could be a turning point in his Chelsea career.

The Ukrainian gave the away side the lead in the 18th minute when he controlled Levi Colwill's chipped cross with his chest before finishing under Bernd Leno - although the visitors will be concerned by his half-time withdrawal.

Broja doubled the Chelsea lead a minute later, with his first goal since October 2022 following a serious knee injury, as Chelsea moved up to 11th in the Premier League.

Fulham did not create much and their best chance came from Sasa Lukic in the second half when his shot from inside the six-yard box was well saved by Robert Sanchez.

Confidence for Mudryk

This match was Mudryk's third start in a row and he looked to be benefiting from regular game time, with the 22-year-old a constant threat in the first half. Chelsea supporters will hope his substitution was just as a precaution.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the need to improve Mudryk's confidence and has been playing the 'crossbar challenge' with the winger after training to help - and it certainly looks to be paying off.

At times in his 24-game Chelsea career, it has looked as though Mudryk was not confident in his decision making but everything he did in this game showed a real assertiveness as demonstrated by his clinical finish from Colwill's pass.

Chelsea, who have 12 first-team players injured as well as striker Nicolas Jackson and defender Malo Gusto missing through suspension, were dominant in the opening half with Cole Palmer also impressing on his first league start since signing from Manchester City.

In Jackson's absence, Pochettino will have been thankful he had Broja to call on, especially when the striker took advantage of some hesitant Fulham defending to make it 2-0 soon after Mudryk's opener.

Fulham centre-back Tim Ream gifted the ball to Palmer and then kicked the Chelsea forward's pass against Broja's outstretched foot, with the ball rebounding into the net.

It was only a second Chelsea goal for 22-year-old Albanian Broja, who is working his way back to fitness after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in December.

Fulham's best chance of the first period came at the end of the half when a Raul Jimenez header from a corner went well wide of Sanchez's post.

Ian Maatsen, who replaced Mudryk at half-time, smacked the Fulham post as Chelsea looked for a third in the second half.

The final 15 minutes could have been much different had Lukic done better from close range when Tom Cairney's pass found him in the Chelsea area but in the end Chelsea comfortably held on.

Player of the match Palmer Cole Palmer with an average of 7.30 Fulham Fulham Fulham

Chelsea Chelsea Chelsea Fulham Avg Squad number 20 Player name Willian Average rating 5.70 Squad number 17 Player name Leno Average rating 5.50 Squad number 21 Player name Castagne Average rating 5.28 Squad number 26 Player name João Palhinha Average rating 5.24 Squad number 10 Player name Cairney Average rating 5.19 Squad number 22 Player name Iwobi Average rating 5.10 Squad number 33 Player name Robinson Average rating 4.96 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 4.89 Squad number 31 Player name Diop Average rating 4.85 Squad number 18 Player name Andreas Pereira Average rating 4.85 Squad number 7 Player name Jiménez Average rating 4.82 Squad number 6 Player name Reed Average rating 4.72 Squad number 28 Player name Lukic Average rating 4.55 Squad number 30 Player name Carlos Vinícius Average rating 4.51 Squad number 13 Player name Ream Average rating 4.32 Chelsea Avg Squad number 20 Player name Palmer Average rating 7.30 Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 7.18 Squad number 10 Player name Mudryk Average rating 7.18 Squad number 19 Player name Broja Average rating 7.14 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Silva Average rating 7.13 Squad number 26 Player name Colwill Average rating 7.12 Squad number 8 Player name Fernández Average rating 7.10 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 7.04 Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 6.98 Squad number 2 Player name Disasi Average rating 6.81 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 6.77 Squad number 29 Player name Maatsen Average rating 6.44 Squad number 16 Player name Ugochukwu Average rating 6.13 Squad number 11 Player name Madueke Average rating 6.01 Squad number 52 Player name Matos Average rating 5.93 Squad number 7 Player name Sterling Average rating 5.92