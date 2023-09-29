TEAM NEWS
Fulham will continue to assess full-back Kenny Tete, who is nursing a groin problem.
Sasa Lukic is available after resuming training but Tosin Adarabioyo and Adama Traore remain sidelined.
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson misses this fixture through suspension, while Malo Gusto serves the second game of a three-match ban.
Ben Chilwell is out with a hamstring injury but Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke may come back into contention.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Fulham won the most recent encounter 2-1 at Craven Cottage on 12 January, although that was only their second victory in 32 Premier League meetings.
- Chelsea have had a player sent off in both of their Premier League defeats against the Cottagers: Joao Felix last season and William Gallas during a 1-0 loss in March 2006.
- All three of the Premier League fixtures between the sides on a Monday have ended in a draw.
Fulham
- Fulham are winless in nine consecutive Premier League London derbies since beating Chelsea in January (D4, L5).
- Their last seven league goals have been scored by seven different players, including all five this season.
- Marco Silva is one short of 50 Premier League wins as a manager (D28, L62).
- Andreas Pereira is one shy of 200 career league appearances.
Chelsea
- The Blues have taken five points from six games, their worst start to a top-flight season since 1978-79, when they went on to be relegated.
- Chelsea have failed to score in 13 Premier League matches in 2023, more than any other side, and their highest total in a calendar year since 1995.
- They have won just two of their past 18 league fixtures, taking 12 points.
- Mauricio Pochettino's side rank sixth for expected goals prior to the latest round of Premier League fixtures, but have the competition's second lowest shot conversion rate (5.5%).
- Pochettino is winless in 14 consecutive Premier League away games as a manager since guiding Tottenham to a 2-1 victory at Fulham in January 2019 (D4, L10).
- Raheem Sterling could make his 300th Premier League start.