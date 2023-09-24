Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Atl MadridAtlético Madrid3Real MadridReal Madrid1

Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid: Alvaro Morata scores twice as hosts win

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring
Alvaro Morata now has five goals in five La Liga games this season for Atletico Madrid

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Atletico Madrid ended Real Madrid's 100% start to the La Liga season with a fine victory over their city rivals.

They led inside four minutes when former Real forward Morata converted Samuel Lino's dangerous cross.

Antoine Griezmann then made it 2-0 with another header, before Toni Kroos' fine low strike halved the deficit.

But Morata sealed Atletico's victory when he rose highest to meet Saul Niguez's ball in after the break.

Victory moved Atletico up to fifth in the table, while Real are third - behind leaders Barcelona and Girona - after dropping points for the first time this season.

Atletico had only won one of their past 14 La Liga Madrid derbies before this match, but stunned their bitter rivals with two goals in the opening 18 minutes and then defended resolutely thereafter.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has been in inspired form since joining Real in the summer, cut a frustrated figure throughout, culminating in a yellow card for a poor challenge on Angel Correa in stoppage time.

The 20-year-old scored six goals in his first six appearances for the club in all competitions, but this result means he tastes defeat for the first time as a Real Madrid player.

Line-ups

Atl Madrid

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Oblak
  • 16MolinaSubstituted forAzpilicuetaat 65'minutes
  • 15Savic
  • 2GiménezBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCorreaat 86'minutes
  • 22Hermoso
  • 12Dias LinoSubstituted forGalánat 87'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6KokeSubstituted forWitselat 45'minutes
  • 8Saúl
  • 19MorataSubstituted forDepayat 82'minutes
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 3Azpilicueta
  • 9Depay
  • 10Correa
  • 17Galán
  • 20Witsel
  • 25Riquelme
  • 27Kostis
  • 31Gomis

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 25Arrizabalaga Revuelta
  • 17VázquezSubstituted forNachoat 57'minutes
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 20García TorresSubstituted forMendyat 57'minutesBooked at 67mins
  • 12CamavingaSubstituted forTchouaméniat 57'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 8KroosSubstituted forDíazat 70'minutes
  • 10ModricBooked at 45minsSubstituted forJoseluat 45'minutes
  • 5BellinghamBooked at 90mins
  • 11Rodrygo

Substitutes

  • 6Nacho
  • 13Lunin
  • 14Joselu
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Díaz
  • 23Mendy
  • 30González
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
69,082

Match Stats

Home TeamAtl MadridAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home10
Away20
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away11
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Atletico Madrid 3, Real Madrid 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Atletico Madrid 3, Real Madrid 1.

  3. Booking

    Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid).

  5. Post update

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by César Azpilicueta (Atletico Madrid).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ángel Correa following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Javi Galán replaces Samuel Lino.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Ángel Correa replaces José Giménez because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Joselu (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Samuel Lino.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Memphis Depay replaces Álvaro Morata.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid).

  20. Post update

    Stefan Savic (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th September 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65101661016
2Girona6510167916
3Real Madrid6501116515
4Ath Bilbao6411114713
5Atl Madrid5311135810
6Valencia631296310
7Rayo Vallecano631279-210
8Real Sociedad6231121029
9Cádiz622268-28
10Real Betis6222611-58
11Osasuna621378-17
12Villarreal6213911-27
13Getafe6213811-37
14Alavés620459-46
15Las Palmas612324-25
16Mallorca6123710-35
17Sevilla511368-24
18Celta Vigo6114610-44
19Granada6105917-83
20Almería6024713-62
View full Spanish La Liga table

