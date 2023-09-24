Livingston announce change of ownership

Last updated on .From the section Livingston

Livingston have announced a change of ownership, with Baycup Ltd and John McIlvogue taking a majority stake in the Scottish Premiership club.

McIlvogue will join the board and become chief commercial officer.

Chief executive Dave Black and chairman John Ward will remain in their roles.

"The new owner has provided strong assurances of immediate essential assistance, both financial and structural," said Ward in a statement on the club website.

"Their ambitions align with ours, both short and longer term.

"We feel that we will now be able to meet the commercial challenges that exist when our ambition as a club is not only to compete in top tier Scottish football, but to exceed previous achievements."