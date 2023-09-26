Irish Premiership: Blues beat Crues as Reds and Loughgall secure wins
Linfield defeated Crusaders 2-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premiership to three points.
Joel Cooper put the Blues in front at Windsor Park before Matthew Fitzpatrick scored his first goal for the club.
Joe Gormley hit a hat-trick and Ben Wilson bagged a double as Cliftonville thumped Coleraine 5-0 at Solitude to move up to second place.
Larne slip to third with keeper Rohan Ferguson sent-off before Benji Magee's late goal gave Loughgall a 1-0 win.
More to follow....