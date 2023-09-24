Last updated on .From the section West Ham

West Ham won the Europa Conference League last season

Four football fans have been issued with banning orders following disorder at West Ham's Europa Conference League semi-final with AZ Alkmaar last season.

Phil Sands, 37, from Newham, Billy Simpson, 27, from Benfleet, Jacob Rankin, 30, from Sidcup and Blue Gregory, 29, from Colchester have been banned from all West Ham matches.

They will also have to surrender passports during European game weeks to prevent them travelling abroad.

AZ Alkmaar banned 43 fans in May.

The Metropolitan Police said it worked with colleagues from Netherlands Police to identify fans fighting on footage which was circulating on social media.

PC Jack Muscatt from the MPS Football Unit said: "These cases show the collaborative work between police in different countries to deal with supporters committing offences.

"Following your club in Europe should be a great experience and we ask supporters to be respectful while visiting other countries.

"Passion is what makes football great but there is a line, don't overstep it and regret missing memorable trips with your mates."

The Dutch club were fined £68,670 for the behaviour of their fans at the AFAS stadium and were ordered to play one Uefa match behind closed doors, although that sanction has been suspended for two years.

West Ham players confronted a group of AZ Alkmaar fans who attacked an area in which their friends and family were watching the match.

The Premier League side won the second leg in the Netherlands 1-0 on May 18 to secure a 3-1 victory on aggregate and went on to beat Fiorentina in the final.