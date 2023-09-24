Robert Page signed a new four-year contract to stay on as Wales boss 12 months ago

Mark Hughes believes Robert Page has done a "fantastic job" as Wales boss and says continuity is key as the national side try to get used to life without Gareth Bale.

Page had been under severe pressure before Wales claimed just a second win in 14 games against Latvia this month.

Hughes says Page "clearly" retains the backing of his squad.

"Rob's been a manager for a long time and understands the pressures that he's under," the former Wales boss said.

"That's the nature of the beast, that's the job that we have. If results don't quite go as people think they should or demand that they should, then criticism comes along the way.

"Rob has done a fantastic job in my view."

Hughes, 59, managed Wales between 1999 and 2004, going close to ending the nation's wait for a major tournament appearance as they lost in the qualification play-offs for Euro 2004.

Page, who was part of Wales' squad under Hughes, led his country to Euro 2020 and last year's World Cup but has been criticised for his team's performances over the last 15 months.

Wales lost talisman Bale when he retired in January, with the likes of Joe Allen and Chris Gunter also calling time on their international careers in the wake of the World Cup.

"There are going to be periods where you can't quite get those wins on the board, but you have to remember the quality of opposition that Wales are going up against every time they play," added Hughes, who is now manager of Bradford City.

Mark Hughes has managed the likes of Blackburn, Manchester City and Stoke City since starting his coaching career with his country

"It's a very high standard. We have to accept and on occasion we are going to come up short.

"But I look at how they are organised, the personnel they have got - obviously there's been a big transition. The likes of Gareth not playing any more, that was always going to be a massive step after Gareth Bale retired.

"It's about transitioning after Gareth. I can see that it will take a bit of time but I am sure Rob will be fine.

"It's important you have that continuity. Quite clearly the players are very much behind Rob and that's vitally important."

Page said he was proud of his players' response to the criticism they had faced prior to their 2-0 win in the Euro 2024 qualifier in Riga earlier this month.

Wales remain fourth in Group D but still have a chance, albeit slim, of qualifying automatically for what would be a third successive European Championship.