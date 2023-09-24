Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has started every match for Manchester United in the Premier League so far this season

Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt after being involved in a car crash on Saturday night.

The incident happened when Rashford had left United's Carrington training ground in his white Rolls Royce.

Erik ten Hag's squad had returned on the team coach from Burnley following their 1-0 win before leaving the training base in their personal cars.

Pictures emerged online showing the aftermath of the incident.

Rashford played the full 90 minutes of United's win at Turf Moor - the club's first win in four matches.