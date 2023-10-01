Close menu
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1BrentfordBrentford1

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Brentford: Nicolas Dominguez's first Forest goal earns 10-man hosts a draw

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at the City Ground

Nicolas Dominguez
Nottingham Forest were only behind for seven minutes before Nicolas Dominguez's equaliser

Ten-man Nottingham Forest fought back from a goal down to draw with Brentford as Nicolas Dominguez's first goal earned the hosts a point.

After a tame first half, the game sparked into life early in the second when Moussa Niakhate was sent off having stood on the heel of Yoane Wissa.

From the resulting free-kick, Brentford captain Christian Norgaard put his side ahead as he powered in a header from Mathias Jensen's delivery for his first goal of the season.

But the lead only lasted seven minutes before Argentina international Dominguez, who joined Forest in September from Bologna, produced an excellent diving header, with the ball looping over visiting goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Victory would have moved either side into 10th place, but neither could find a second goal on a rainy day in Nottingham.

Brentford substitute Neal Maupay, on loan from Everton, had a chance to claim a winner, but failed to connect cleanly when inside the penalty area.

The draw meant the Bees have now gone five Premier League games without a win since a 3-0 success at Fulham in the second match of the season.

Silence
A minute's silence was held before the game in memory of Sheffield United women's midfielder Maddy Cusack, who died at the age of 27 last week. She had played for Nottingham Forest's academy side earlier in her career

Forest battle hard to earn a point

Thirteen minutes were added at the end of the match, with both sides having chances to snatch a dramatic winner in a thrilling finish.

Bryan Mbeumo headed over for Brentford and Chris Wood nodded wide for Forest, before the visitors had a shot cleared off the line. At the other end Willy Boly glanced a header wide and Maupay had another shot blocked for the Bees.

But Forest boss Steve Cooper, whose side moved up one place to 11th, will be delighted with the commitment from his side, who had to play with a player fewer for more than 40 minutes.

The desire from the hosts was shown near the end when Morgan Gibbs-White produced a goal-saving sliding challenge on Mbeumo, with the Forest midfielder, the coaching staff and fans celebrating as if they had snatched a winning goal.

The entertaining finale was very much in contrast to the first half, where neither side had a shot on target until the third minute of added time.

That was when Vitaly Janelt's deflected strike was parried by home keeper Matt Turner, before Ibrahim Sangare made a superb block to deny Norgaard as he looked to convert the rebound.

Turner nearly gifted Brentford a goal at the start of the second half with a heavy touch from a backpass.

Wissa managed to slide in on the goalkeeper and steer the ball goalwards only for Boly, excellent throughout, to get back in time to clear off the line.

VAR plays a role

The fourth official was meant to be Darren England, but he was stood down for the role after being involved as the video assistant referee in the "significant human error" when Liverpool were denied a goal - later shown to be onside - in their 2-1 loss at Tottenham on Saturday.

It was another controversial afternoon for VAR with Michael Oliver's first intervention coming after only 11 minutes when Taiwo Awoniyi thought he had scored his fourth league goal of the season from close range after Brentford failed to clear a corner from the right.

But, unlike at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, the correct decision was made, with Awoniyi clearly offside and ahead of Wissa when the lines were added on to the video evidence.

It proved to be a busy afternoon for the VAR officials, with the red card and Norgaard's goal needing to be checked.

Despite both of those decisions going their way and Brentford not judged offside for the goal, the visitors rued a missed opportunity.

Player of the match

DomínguezNicolás Domínguez

with an average of 7.56

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number16Player nameDomínguez
    Average rating

    7.56

  2. Squad number40Player nameMurillo
    Average rating

    7.28

  3. Squad number14Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    7.12

  4. Squad number30Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    7.02

  5. Squad number9Player nameAwoniyi
    Average rating

    7.00

  6. Squad number15Player nameToffolo
    Average rating

    6.98

  7. Squad number21Player nameElanga
    Average rating

    6.90

  8. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    6.77

  9. Squad number6Player nameSangaré
    Average rating

    6.73

  10. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    6.56

  11. Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    6.32

  12. Squad number27Player nameOrigi
    Average rating

    6.24

  13. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    5.96

  14. Squad number1Player nameTurner
    Average rating

    5.95

  15. Squad number11Player nameWood
    Average rating

    5.93

  16. Squad number19Player nameNiakhaté
    Average rating

    5.87

Brentford

  1. Squad number2Player nameHickey
    Average rating

    6.08

  2. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    6.06

  3. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.01

  4. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    5.99

  5. Squad number20Player nameAjer
    Average rating

    5.79

  6. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.77

  7. Squad number22Player nameCollins
    Average rating

    5.55

  8. Squad number23Player nameLewis-Potter
    Average rating

    5.53

  9. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    5.49

  10. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    5.47

  11. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    5.43

  12. Squad number7Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    5.23

  13. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    5.07

  14. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    5.06

  15. Squad number1Player nameFlekken
    Average rating

    5.05

  16. Squad number37Player nameOlakigbe
    Average rating

    4.91

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Turner
  • 24Aurier
  • 30Boly
  • 40Santiago Costa dos Santos
  • 19NiakhatéBooked at 56mins
  • 6SangaréBooked at 68minsSubstituted forKouyatéat 77'minutes
  • 5Mangala
  • 16DomínguezSubstituted forOrigiat 80'minutes
  • 21ElangaSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 61'minutes
  • 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWoodat 81'minutes
  • 14Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forToffoloat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 8Kouyaté
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 11Wood
  • 12Nascimento dos Santos
  • 15Toffolo
  • 23Vlachodimos
  • 27Origi
  • 29Montiel

Brentford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Flekken
  • 20AjerSubstituted forRoerslevat 89'minutes
  • 22Collins
  • 5Pinnock
  • 2HickeyBooked at 2minsSubstituted forGhoddosat 69'minutes
  • 8JensenSubstituted forOnyekaat 69'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forOlakigbeat 89'minutes
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 11Wissa
  • 23Lewis-PotterSubstituted forMaupayat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Maupay
  • 13M Jorgensen
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 21Strakosha
  • 30Roerslev
  • 33Yarmolyuk
  • 37Olakigbe
  • 38Brierley
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
29,004

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home6
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Willy-Arnaud Boly.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Onyeka with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Willy-Arnaud Boly (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).

  8. Post update

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Matt Turner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Divock Origi with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mads Roerslev with a cross.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mads Roerslev replaces Kristoffer Ajer.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Michael Olakigbe replaces Vitaly Janelt.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Morgan Gibbs-White.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.

  18. Booking

    Frank Onyeka (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).

  20. Post update

    Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

283 comments

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 16:18

    I think many neutrals like me, have some respect for Ntm Ft for way they stood by manager during really tough times. They look like they belong in Prem and good luck to them.

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 16:26

      Neutral fan replied:
      No they don't..

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 16:13

    All the stats against Nott F but to be fair, they are picking up points each game, and that's very positive ground to continue building on.

    • Reply posted by Charlie, today at 16:40

      Charlie replied:
      With some very promising players coming through as well like Murillo, Elanga and Hudson-Odoi.

  • Comment posted by Galaxy, today at 16:15

    Great performance today even after losing Niakhate. Great debut from Murillo, MGW & Toffolo looked good coming off the bench and Dominguez looks very special.

    Only negative for me was Turner's ball distribution with his feet. Great shot stopper but needs to work on his distribution.

    COYR!

    • Reply posted by Neeraj, today at 16:19

      Neeraj replied:
      well said Pal. Agree with all of it. COYR.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:32

    I thought VAR was installed in order to give a definitive verdict on tight decisions with such clarity that fans wouldn’t have to query them ever again. Doesn’t seem to be working very well, does it?

  • Comment posted by Malc, today at 16:12

    This is one of those games no result is satisfying I wish well to both teams and to see either climbing above the super rich climbs would be nice but a draw doesn’t do a huge amount for either best of luck to both teams in future tho

  • Comment posted by Bluefrom1964, today at 16:09

    Well done to the Bees and Trees, great game of footie.

  • Comment posted by Windleiser, today at 16:13

    Have to confess, we got away with it after the sending off today. Lots of room for improvement though, on to palace we go!

    • Reply posted by knicaMan1960, today at 19:30

      knicaMan1960 replied:
      Roasted at palace, keep travel fair in pocket, dooooooomed!. LCFC boys we are here yeeeeeeeeha !!!....your place in PL is already ours, the big city boys & winners soon back in top 7 & in Europe!

      Forest, cheerio cheerio cheerio !.

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 16:10

    Well...hats off to Forest...that was a golden opportunity squandered by the Bees! Very disappointing.

  • Comment posted by Mist Rolling In, today at 16:35

    Would like to see a full 90 minutes (or 120 minute the rate this is going) of Forest playing with confidence and conviction but have to be happy enough. Another match where we come away with a better showing than the equivalent last year. Progress for certain. We don't look like capitulating. We just don't quite look like we fully believe it yet.

  • Comment posted by johnlw, today at 16:56

    PNE fan here.
    NFFC living the dream.Sincere best wishes for the season

    • Reply posted by May Duppname, today at 17:12

      May Duppname replied:
      Forest fan here. Absolutely yes we are. Same to you, mate, you're playing a blinder so far. Sincere best wishes coming back from the banks of the Trent to Deepdale!

  • Comment posted by spireiteboy, today at 16:19

    Forest will be ok this season..
    The blunts, Everton and Luton to go down..

    • Reply posted by ianH, today at 17:06

      ianH replied:
      You've decided that after a few games. Have you got next week's lottery numbers?

  • Comment posted by Sheuniongal, today at 16:24

    Any team that can score goals is always, always, always in with a chance, and will always pick up points along the way. These two can do that.

    Chelsea, Everton, the bottom 3 can't, and that's why they are very worried. Possession? Yes they get lots of that, but it counts for nothing if the opposition sneak in and nick one.

  • Comment posted by D1696179153546, today at 16:12

    Draw away from home is better than losing, however we need some wins, we should be winning especially at home, we have a few injuries which is hurting performance, Frank needs to dig deep. Still as a Brentford supporter over decades we’ve been through worse

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 17:04

      Raymondo replied:
      I've known plenty of Brentford supporters over many years. Always enjoy their football with a smile on their faces. Being in the Premier League - and doing well - doesn't happen by chance. Absolutely deserve to be there, and another example of how to build a club without big big bucks only. As a Hammer I'm frankly sick of losing to them!!

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 16:12

    Brentford are lost without Raya and Toney

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 16:40

      Simba replied:
      I think the injuries to Mee, Henry, Da Silva and Schade are a big part of the problem!! Brentford aren’t the sort of team who have a squad that can cope with that many first teamers out

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 16:26

    VAR strikes again but it’ll most likely be ignored as it wasn’t in a game involving Liverpool or Man Utd 🙄

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 16:41

      Graham replied:
      Assume you’re talking about the ridiculous sending off of Niakate.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 16:13

    I don't think either of these sides will find themselves too near the drop this year, but Brentford clearly miss Toney and need a replacement striker in January. Their struggles to score despite making plenty of chances is starting to knock their confidence, and these things can spiral pretty quickly.

    • Reply posted by soccerteur, today at 16:20

      soccerteur replied:
      Why did they not get a good striker then in the summer!? Thinking they will be okay without is poor decision in my opinion. We all write about how poor ManU is at the moment, but I would put Brentford in the same pool of teams that is underperforming.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 16:56

    There are a lot worse than these two so they will stay up.

    • Reply posted by Foxes bcn, today at 17:55

      Foxes bcn replied:
      I haven't seen 3 worse teams than Forest - to be honest.