Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 1.
Ten-man Nottingham Forest fought back from a goal down to draw with Brentford as Nicolas Dominguez's first goal earned the hosts a point.
After a tame first half, the game sparked into life early in the second when Moussa Niakhate was sent off having stood on the heel of Yoane Wissa.
From the resulting free-kick, Brentford captain Christian Norgaard put his side ahead as he powered in a header from Mathias Jensen's delivery for his first goal of the season.
But the lead only lasted seven minutes before Argentina international Dominguez, who joined Forest in September from Bologna, produced an excellent diving header, with the ball looping over visiting goalkeeper Mark Flekken.
Victory would have moved either side into 10th place, but neither could find a second goal on a rainy day in Nottingham.
Brentford substitute Neal Maupay, on loan from Everton, had a chance to claim a winner, but failed to connect cleanly when inside the penalty area.
The draw meant the Bees have now gone five Premier League games without a win since a 3-0 success at Fulham in the second match of the season.
Forest battle hard to earn a point
Thirteen minutes were added at the end of the match, with both sides having chances to snatch a dramatic winner in a thrilling finish.
Bryan Mbeumo headed over for Brentford and Chris Wood nodded wide for Forest, before the visitors had a shot cleared off the line. At the other end Willy Boly glanced a header wide and Maupay had another shot blocked for the Bees.
But Forest boss Steve Cooper, whose side moved up one place to 11th, will be delighted with the commitment from his side, who had to play with a player fewer for more than 40 minutes.
The desire from the hosts was shown near the end when Morgan Gibbs-White produced a goal-saving sliding challenge on Mbeumo, with the Forest midfielder, the coaching staff and fans celebrating as if they had snatched a winning goal.
The entertaining finale was very much in contrast to the first half, where neither side had a shot on target until the third minute of added time.
That was when Vitaly Janelt's deflected strike was parried by home keeper Matt Turner, before Ibrahim Sangare made a superb block to deny Norgaard as he looked to convert the rebound.
Turner nearly gifted Brentford a goal at the start of the second half with a heavy touch from a backpass.
Wissa managed to slide in on the goalkeeper and steer the ball goalwards only for Boly, excellent throughout, to get back in time to clear off the line.
VAR plays a role
The fourth official was meant to be Darren England, but he was stood down for the role after being involved as the video assistant referee in the "significant human error" when Liverpool were denied a goal - later shown to be onside - in their 2-1 loss at Tottenham on Saturday.
It was another controversial afternoon for VAR with Michael Oliver's first intervention coming after only 11 minutes when Taiwo Awoniyi thought he had scored his fourth league goal of the season from close range after Brentford failed to clear a corner from the right.
But, unlike at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, the correct decision was made, with Awoniyi clearly offside and ahead of Wissa when the lines were added on to the video evidence.
It proved to be a busy afternoon for the VAR officials, with the red card and Norgaard's goal needing to be checked.
Despite both of those decisions going their way and Brentford not judged offside for the goal, the visitors rued a missed opportunity.
Player of the match
DomínguezNicolás Domínguez
Nottingham Forest
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Turner
- 24Aurier
- 30Boly
- 40Santiago Costa dos Santos
- 19NiakhatéBooked at 56mins
- 6SangaréBooked at 68minsSubstituted forKouyatéat 77'minutes
- 5Mangala
- 16DomínguezSubstituted forOrigiat 80'minutes
- 21ElangaSubstituted forGibbs-Whiteat 61'minutes
- 9AwoniyiSubstituted forWoodat 81'minutes
- 14Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forToffoloat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Worrall
- 8Kouyaté
- 10Gibbs-White
- 11Wood
- 12Nascimento dos Santos
- 15Toffolo
- 23Vlachodimos
- 27Origi
- 29Montiel
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Flekken
- 20AjerSubstituted forRoerslevat 89'minutes
- 22Collins
- 5Pinnock
- 2HickeyBooked at 2minsSubstituted forGhoddosat 69'minutes
- 8JensenSubstituted forOnyekaat 69'minutesBooked at 88mins
- 6Nørgaard
- 27JaneltSubstituted forOlakigbeat 89'minutes
- 19Mbeumo
- 11Wissa
- 23Lewis-PotterSubstituted forMaupayat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Maupay
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 21Strakosha
- 30Roerslev
- 33Yarmolyuk
- 37Olakigbe
- 38Brierley
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 29,004
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Brentford 1.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Willy-Arnaud Boly.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Neal Maupay (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Frank Onyeka with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt missed. Willy-Arnaud Boly (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).
Post update
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Nørgaard (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Saman Ghoddos following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Matt Turner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michael Olakigbe (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Mbeumo with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Divock Origi with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mads Roerslev with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mads Roerslev replaces Kristoffer Ajer.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Michael Olakigbe replaces Vitaly Janelt.
Post update
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yoane Wissa.
Booking
Frank Onyeka (Brentford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Frank Onyeka (Brentford).
Post update
Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
