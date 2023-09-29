Close menu
Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest14:00BrentfordBrentford
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Brentford preview: Team news, head-to-head and stats

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest will assess the fitness of Nuno Tavares, who was substituted 40 minutes into his full debut last week due to a groin issue.

Danilo and Felipe are expected to remain out because of respective hamstring and knee problems.

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's game.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Rico Henry all had surgery this week, while Ben Mee, Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva remain sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Nottingham Forest are winless in the past four league meetings (D2, L2).
  • Brentford have won five of their eight most recent away league games against Nottingham Forest, drawing 2-2 in their only previous top-flight encounter at the City Ground last season.

Nottingham Forest

  • Nottingham Forest have earned 31 points from their past 17 home league matches, losing only to Newcastle in March and Manchester United in April.
  • Their two Premier League home games so far this season were both against promoted sides, beating Sheffield United 2-1 and drawing 1-1 with Burnley.
  • Steve Cooper's side lost 2-0 at Manchester City last weekend; they have won their next league fixture after each of their previous four league defeats.
  • Forest have two wins from six league games this season - it took them 15 attempts to register their third victory in 2022-23.
  • They have an unsurpassed tally of 21 yellows cards in the Premier League this season, with seven of those coming against Manchester City last weekend.
  • Steve Cooper's only win in his nine fixtures as a manager versus Thomas Frank's Brentford was Swansea's 1-0 home victory in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg in 2020.
  • Taiwo Awoniyi has provided seven goals and two assists in his 10 Premier League starts for Forest at the City Ground.

Brentford

  • Brentford have suffered successive league defeats and are winless in four top-flight matches (D2, L2).
  • Six points from six games represents their worst start to a season since 2017, when they were in the Championship.
  • The Bees have lost their past four Premier League fixtures outside of London without scoring.
  • Bryan Mbeumo has scored five of Brentford's last seven away league goals, with the other two coming from Yoane Wissa.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City66001631318
2Liverpool65101551016
3Brighton65011881015
4Tottenham6420157814
5Arsenal6420116514
6Aston Villa64021210212
7West Ham63121110110
8Newcastle630316799
9Man Utd6303710-39
10Crystal Palace622267-18
11Fulham6222510-58
12Nottm Forest621379-27
13Brentford61329906
14Chelsea612356-15
15Everton6114510-54
16Wolves6114612-64
17Bournemouth6033511-63
18Luton5014311-81
19Burnley5014413-91
20Sheff Utd6015517-121
View full Premier League table

