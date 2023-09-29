Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest will assess the fitness of Nuno Tavares, who was substituted 40 minutes into his full debut last week due to a groin issue.

Danilo and Felipe are expected to remain out because of respective hamstring and knee problems.

Brentford have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday's game.

Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Rico Henry all had surgery this week, while Ben Mee, Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva remain sidelined.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest are winless in the past four league meetings (D2, L2).

Brentford have won five of their eight most recent away league games against Nottingham Forest, drawing 2-2 in their only previous top-flight encounter at the City Ground last season.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have earned 31 points from their past 17 home league matches, losing only to Newcastle in March and Manchester United in April.

Their two Premier League home games so far this season were both against promoted sides, beating Sheffield United 2-1 and drawing 1-1 with Burnley.

Steve Cooper's side lost 2-0 at Manchester City last weekend; they have won their next league fixture after each of their previous four league defeats.

Forest have two wins from six league games this season - it took them 15 attempts to register their third victory in 2022-23.

They have an unsurpassed tally of 21 yellows cards in the Premier League this season, with seven of those coming against Manchester City last weekend.

Steve Cooper's only win in his nine fixtures as a manager versus Thomas Frank's Brentford was Swansea's 1-0 home victory in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg in 2020.

Taiwo Awoniyi has provided seven goals and two assists in his 10 Premier League starts for Forest at the City Ground.

Brentford