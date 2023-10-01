Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Liverpool absorbed Arsenal's pressure and made the hosts pay to secure a memorable opening-day win in front of a huge crowd at Emirates Stadium

Miri Taylor's second-half strike gave Liverpool a shock victory away at Arsenal in front of a record Women's Super League crowd at Emirates Stadium.

January signing Taylor pounced from Missy Bo Kearns' cross to slot in the only goal of the game shortly after half-time, rewarding a resilient and organised performance from the injury-hit visitors, who won away from home in the WSL for the first time first time since January 2020.

The Reds finished in seventh last season, four places and 24 points behind their opponents, but secured a surprise opening day victory for the second year in a row after beating eventual champions Chelsea at the start of 2022-23.

The 54,115-strong crowd was the biggest in the history of the Women's Super League.

"It's been a tough and challenging week with a great end to it," said Liverpool boss Matt Beard after the victory.

Summer arrival Sophie Roman Haug, who was signed to replace departed forward Katie Stengel, was absent from the matchday squad after suffering a nose injury while on international duty with Norway.

"Defensively, we were outstanding. We weren't lucky - we put our bodies on the line. [Rachael] Lawsy was outstanding," Beard added.

Arsenal applied almost all of the pressure in the first half, but Reds goalkeeper Laws clawed out Lotte Wubben-Moy's header with an impressive reflex stop as they doggedly under the animated guidance of manager Beard, repelling wave after wave of crosses into the box.

Liverpool captain Taylor Hinds almost scored during her side's best spell of the opening period as the Reds grew in confidence, but Jen Beattie produced a vital block after goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger spilled a cross.

Kearns then curled an eye-catching free-kicking narrowly wide to worry Zinsberger again soon afterwards.

Arsenal recovered and went close when Frida Maanum's powerful strike was beaten over the crossbar by Laws, and substitute Victoria Pelova's close-range strike was alertly blocked by Gemma Bonner.

England forward Alessia Russo endured a frustrating afternoon, managing only one attempt at goal and three touches inside the penalty area, before being replaced during the second half as her side toiled for an equaliser.

Arsenal are expected to challenge for the WSL title this season and will be bitterly disappointed to have started with an unexpected defeat.

The Gunners are next in action when they visit Manchester United on Friday, while Liverpool play their first home game of the campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Arsenal's miserable start continues

Arsenal are used to playing in front of huge crowds by now, but there will not be any thrilling Champions League nights this season after they crashed out of the competition in qualifying to Paris FC.

Jonas Eidevall's side are enduring a dismal start to the campaign and will be hoping for better performances and results during the four further fixtures scheduled for Emirates Stadium this season.

Including the last two matches of last season, the Gunners are now on a run of three successive WSL defeats without scoring, their worst record since 2011-12.

The crackling atmosphere, which began building from the moment the home side stepped off the team coach, will only be a consolation after a lacklustre showing.

"We had our 10th training session in the last four months with all players available," Eidevall said afterwards.

"That's not great, but that's where we're at. We need to invest time in relationships and be better than we were today. [But] we can't use that as an excuse. It's really disappointing to lose a game, especially at home and with 54,000 fans through the turnstiles."