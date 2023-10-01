Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women1

Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool: Miri Taylor scores winner in Women's Super League shock

By Ben MillerBBC Sport at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Miri Taylor celebrates scoring for Liverpool in the Women's Super League
Liverpool absorbed Arsenal's pressure and made the hosts pay to secure a memorable opening-day win in front of a huge crowd at Emirates Stadium

Miri Taylor's second-half strike gave Liverpool a shock victory away at Arsenal in front of a record Women's Super League crowd at Emirates Stadium.

January signing Taylor pounced from Missy Bo Kearns' cross to slot in the only goal of the game shortly after half-time, rewarding a resilient and organised performance from the injury-hit visitors, who won away from home in the WSL for the first time first time since January 2020.

The Reds finished in seventh last season, four places and 24 points behind their opponents, but secured a surprise opening day victory for the second year in a row after beating eventual champions Chelsea at the start of 2022-23.

The 54,115-strong crowd was the biggest in the history of the Women's Super League.

"It's been a tough and challenging week with a great end to it," said Liverpool boss Matt Beard after the victory.

Summer arrival Sophie Roman Haug, who was signed to replace departed forward Katie Stengel, was absent from the matchday squad after suffering a nose injury while on international duty with Norway.

"Defensively, we were outstanding. We weren't lucky - we put our bodies on the line. [Rachael] Lawsy was outstanding," Beard added.

Arsenal applied almost all of the pressure in the first half, but Reds goalkeeper Laws clawed out Lotte Wubben-Moy's header with an impressive reflex stop as they doggedly under the animated guidance of manager Beard, repelling wave after wave of crosses into the box.

Liverpool captain Taylor Hinds almost scored during her side's best spell of the opening period as the Reds grew in confidence, but Jen Beattie produced a vital block after goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger spilled a cross.

Kearns then curled an eye-catching free-kicking narrowly wide to worry Zinsberger again soon afterwards.

Arsenal recovered and went close when Frida Maanum's powerful strike was beaten over the crossbar by Laws, and substitute Victoria Pelova's close-range strike was alertly blocked by Gemma Bonner.

England forward Alessia Russo endured a frustrating afternoon, managing only one attempt at goal and three touches inside the penalty area, before being replaced during the second half as her side toiled for an equaliser.

Arsenal are expected to challenge for the WSL title this season and will be bitterly disappointed to have started with an unexpected defeat.

The Gunners are next in action when they visit Manchester United on Friday, while Liverpool play their first home game of the campaign against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Arsenal's miserable start continues

Arsenal are used to playing in front of huge crowds by now, but there will not be any thrilling Champions League nights this season after they crashed out of the competition in qualifying to Paris FC.

Jonas Eidevall's side are enduring a dismal start to the campaign and will be hoping for better performances and results during the four further fixtures scheduled for Emirates Stadium this season.

Including the last two matches of last season, the Gunners are now on a run of three successive WSL defeats without scoring, their worst record since 2011-12.

The crackling atmosphere, which began building from the moment the home side stepped off the team coach, will only be a consolation after a lacklustre showing.

"We had our 10th training session in the last four months with all players available," Eidevall said afterwards.

"That's not great, but that's where we're at. We need to invest time in relationships and be better than we were today. [But] we can't use that as an excuse. It's really disappointing to lose a game, especially at home and with 54,000 fans through the turnstiles."

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-MoySubstituted forIlestedtat 64'minutes
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 24LacasseSubstituted forPelovaat 64'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 13WältiSubstituted forCooney-Crossat 86'minutes
  • 15McCabeBooked at 45mins
  • 12MaanumSubstituted forHurtigat 63'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 73'minutes
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Kühl
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 27Codina
  • 28Ilestedt
  • 32Cooney-Cross

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laws
  • 17Clark
  • 23Bonner
  • 4Fisk
  • 2Koivisto
  • 8Nagano
  • 14HöbingerSubstituted forEnderbyat 73'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 12HindsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forParryat 81'minutes
  • 18HollandBooked at 83mins
  • 7KearnsSubstituted forLundgaardat 81'minutes
  • 35TaylorSubstituted forFlintat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Enderby
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 16Micah
  • 26Flint
  • 32Parry
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
54,115

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home18
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home19
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 0, Liverpool Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 0, Liverpool Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Liverpool Women).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Little.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sofie Lundgaard.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emma Koivisto.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amanda Ilestedt.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Gemma Bonner.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women).

  12. Booking

    Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sofie Lundgaard (Liverpool Women).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Kyra Cooney-Cross replaces Lia Wälti.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal Women).

  17. Post update

    Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Victoria Pelova following a set piece situation.

  19. Booking

    Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

253 comments

  • Comment posted by Marets 11, today at 16:17

    That's is the worst Arsenal women's team ever seen.
    Played 2 matches this season and lost both.
    From keeper to strikers, the entire team played rubbish today.

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, today at 16:49

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      Great stuff from Liverpool - a lot of men's soccer players could learn a thing or two from this team. Great stuff!

  • Comment posted by Slinxy, today at 16:23

    I have my doubts that Jonas Eidevall can improve this club... we seem to be moving backwards or is it case that others are catching us up too fast?!

    • Reply posted by Swedish fan, today at 16:28

      Swedish fan replied:
      I think you may be right.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 16:26

    Liverpool love an open day upset against a team expected to beat them. Wasn't it last season they beat chelsea?

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 16:18

    Embarrassing

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 17:21

    That match report hardly mentioned the victorious team.

  • Comment posted by SantaClara, today at 17:07

    Many of you are so far from the correct view of where women’s football is right now

    Let it develop at its own pace , but more to the point, let the current fans stay beautifully apart and distant from those nasty , spiteful and quite frankly bitter and twisted horrible fans that follow the men’s premier game

    The women’s game don’t need to follow down that path

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 17:15

      chriswvtr replied:
      👋👋👋

  • Comment posted by MrPeterJThomas , today at 17:24

    Great crowd, fabulous away win.

    No var interference?

    • Reply posted by Swedish fan, today at 17:38

      Swedish fan replied:
      There's no VAR in the WSL

  • Comment posted by Julie, today at 16:32

    Great goal. LFCW away win restoring faith. Thank you.

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 16:30

    The women's game doesn't have the big money for overseas managers and overseas players looking for that big payday, but it is a fast growing sport.
    Cyclists, runners, swimmers etc get inspired by their heroes and heroines, football should not be any different.

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:36

    Glad you reported accurate numbers for the attendance. It’ll save lots of interested men from demanding to know it as they often do. Guess they’ll want to know the price of the tickets now.

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 16:59

    Wow, 54,000 for a domestic match, wonderful!

  • Comment posted by sop, today at 17:13

    Up The Reds:)

  • Comment posted by Ling Liu LiverpoolFC GBR, today at 17:27

    Well played Liverpool FC Women 👏 definitely made up for the controversial result for the men yesterday!

  • Comment posted by Dong Work for Yuda, today at 16:35

    There you go Liverpool, you can win in North London.

    • Reply posted by graham, today at 16:40

      graham replied:
      I guess VAR was having an off day today

  • Comment posted by Forensics, today at 16:48

    The second specsavers award of the weekend after Hooper England & Co yesterday goes to Rebecca Welch for the two blatant violent conduct offences she missed by George and the smirking La Tissier that allowed them to stay on the pitch and defeat Villa Ladies looks like Man Utd ladies have found the female equivelent of Howard Jones as Utds 12th “man” on the pitch in the game changing referee Welch.

    • Reply posted by Forensics, today at 16:50

      Forensics replied:
      Webb.

  • Comment posted by mynd views, today at 18:07

    How much did the tickets cost?

    • Reply posted by Paul J, today at 18:16

      Paul J replied:
      Remember they want equal pay.

  • Comment posted by Lord Buckethead, today at 16:21

    The greatest show on earth according to Sky televisions build up !

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 17:08

      chriswvtr replied:
      And?

  • Comment posted by Johnvaughan1965, today at 16:58

    Pathetic from Arsenal. They folded like a cheap suit last season and now this, losing to a second rate WSL team. Embarrassing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City Women11004223
2Man City Women11002023
3Brighton Women11002113
4Man Utd Women11002113
5Chelsea Women11001013
6Liverpool Women11001013
7Aston Villa Women100112-10
8Everton Women100112-10
9Arsenal Women100101-10
10Tottenham Women100101-10
11Bristol City Women100124-20
12West Ham Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's Super League table

