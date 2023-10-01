Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women0Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women1

Arsenal Women v Liverpool Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Follow Sunday's WSL action live

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-MoySubstituted forIlestedtat 64'minutes
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 24LacasseSubstituted forPelovaat 64'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 13WältiSubstituted forCooney-Crossat 86'minutes
  • 15McCabeBooked at 45mins
  • 12MaanumSubstituted forHurtigat 63'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 73'minutes
  • 19Foord

Substitutes

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 16Maritz
  • 17Hurtig
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Kühl
  • 25Blackstenius
  • 27Codina
  • 28Ilestedt
  • 32Cooney-Cross

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Laws
  • 17Clark
  • 23Bonner
  • 4Fisk
  • 2KoivistoBooked at 83mins
  • 8Nagano
  • 14HöbingerSubstituted forEnderbyat 73'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 12HindsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forParryat 81'minutes
  • 18Holland
  • 7KearnsSubstituted forLundgaardat 81'minutes
  • 35TaylorSubstituted forFlintat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Enderby
  • 15Lundgaard
  • 16Micah
  • 26Flint
  • 32Parry
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
54,115

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home17
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  2. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women).

  3. Booking

    Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Sofie Lundgaard (Liverpool Women).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal Women. Kyra Cooney-Cross replaces Lia Wälti.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal Women).

  8. Post update

    Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Victoria Pelova following a set piece situation.

  10. Booking

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Koivisto.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Lucy Parry replaces Taylor Hinds.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Sofie Lundgaard replaces Missy Kearns.

  16. Booking

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rachael Laws (Liverpool Women).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City Women11004223
2Brighton Women11002113
3Man Utd Women11002113
4Liverpool Women11001013
5Man City Women10100001
6West Ham Women10100001
7Chelsea Women00000000
8Tottenham Women00000000
9Aston Villa Women100112-10
10Everton Women100112-10
11Arsenal Women100101-10
12Bristol City Women100124-20
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories