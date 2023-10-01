Arsenal Women v Liverpool Women

Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Zinsberger
- 3Wubben-MoySubstituted forIlestedtat 64'minutes
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 24LacasseSubstituted forPelovaat 64'minutes
- 10Little
- 13WältiSubstituted forCooney-Crossat 86'minutes
- 15McCabeBooked at 45mins
- 12MaanumSubstituted forHurtigat 63'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forBlacksteniusat 73'minutes
- 19Foord
Substitutes
- 14D'Angelo
- 16Maritz
- 17Hurtig
- 21Pelova
- 22Kühl
- 25Blackstenius
- 27Codina
- 28Ilestedt
- 32Cooney-Cross
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Laws
- 17Clark
- 23Bonner
- 4Fisk
- 2KoivistoBooked at 83mins
- 8Nagano
- 14HöbingerSubstituted forEnderbyat 73'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 12HindsBooked at 79minsSubstituted forParryat 81'minutes
- 18Holland
- 7KearnsSubstituted forLundgaardat 81'minutes
- 35TaylorSubstituted forFlintat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Enderby
- 15Lundgaard
- 16Micah
- 26Flint
- 32Parry
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
- Attendance:
- 54,115
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home17
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ceri Holland (Liverpool Women).
Booking
Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sofie Lundgaard (Liverpool Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal Women. Kyra Cooney-Cross replaces Lia Wälti.
Post update
Foul by Amanda Ilestedt (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Mia Enderby (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Victoria Pelova following a set piece situation.
Booking
Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Natasha Flint (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emma Koivisto.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Lucy Parry replaces Taylor Hinds.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Sofie Lundgaard replaces Missy Kearns.
Booking
Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Rachael Laws (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Offside, Arsenal Women. Lia Wälti tries a through ball, but Stina Blackstenius is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Katie McCabe.