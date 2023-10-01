Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women2Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Chelsea Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 18Mjelde
  • 4Bright
  • 7Carter
  • 21Charles
  • 5Ingle
  • 6NüskenSubstituted forLeupolzat 59'minutes
  • 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forKirbyat 58'minutes
  • 10James
  • 11Reiten
  • 2Fishel

Substitutes

  • 3Nouwen
  • 8Leupolz
  • 12Lawrence
  • 14Kirby
  • 15Périsset
  • 17Fleming
  • 26Buchanan
  • 28Cankovic
  • 30Berger

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 15James
  • 21Bühler
  • 5Bartrip
  • 29Neville
  • 20AhtinenSubstituted forAleat 61'minutes
  • 24SpenceBooked at 30minsSubstituted forNazat 61'minutes
  • 25Summanen
  • 14Bizet Ildhusøy
  • 17Thomas
  • 8Clinton

Substitutes

  • 1Votíková
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 4Turner
  • 7Naz
  • 12Percival
  • 13Ale
  • 16Graham
  • 23Ayane
  • 26Pearse
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home18
Away7
Shots on Target
Home12
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Asmita Ale replaces Olga Ahtinen.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Jessica Naz replaces Drew Spence.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mia Fishel (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Melanie Leupolz replaces Sjoeke Nüsken.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Fran Kirby replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  9. Post update

    Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mia Fishel.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Olga Ahtinen.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mia Fishel (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lauren James.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mia Fishel.

  20. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City Women11004223
2Chelsea Women11002023
3Man City Women11002023
4Brighton Women11002113
5Man Utd Women11002113
6Liverpool Women11001013
7Aston Villa Women100112-10
8Everton Women100112-10
9Arsenal Women100101-10
10Bristol City Women100124-20
11Tottenham Women100102-20
12West Ham Women100102-20
View full The FA Women's Super League table

