Chelsea Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Asmita Ale replaces Olga Ahtinen.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Musovic
- 18Mjelde
- 4Bright
- 7Carter
- 21Charles
- 5Ingle
- 6NüskenSubstituted forLeupolzat 59'minutes
- 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forKirbyat 58'minutes
- 10James
- 11Reiten
- 2Fishel
Substitutes
- 3Nouwen
- 8Leupolz
- 12Lawrence
- 14Kirby
- 15Périsset
- 17Fleming
- 26Buchanan
- 28Cankovic
- 30Berger
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Spencer
- 15James
- 21Bühler
- 5Bartrip
- 29Neville
- 20AhtinenSubstituted forAleat 61'minutes
- 24SpenceBooked at 30minsSubstituted forNazat 61'minutes
- 25Summanen
- 14Bizet Ildhusøy
- 17Thomas
- 8Clinton
Substitutes
- 1Votíková
- 3Zadorsky
- 4Turner
- 7Naz
- 12Percival
- 13Ale
- 16Graham
- 23Ayane
- 26Pearse
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Jessica Naz replaces Drew Spence.
Attempt missed. Melanie Leupolz (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Mia Fishel (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Melanie Leupolz replaces Sjoeke Nüsken.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Fran Kirby replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Celin Bizet Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Attempt saved. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mia Fishel.
Attempt saved. Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Grace Clinton (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Olga Ahtinen.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Women 2, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Niamh Charles with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.
Attempt missed. Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Mia Fishel (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lauren James.
Attempt saved. Guro Reiten (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mia Fishel.
Lauren James (Chelsea Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Guro Reiten.