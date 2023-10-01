Aston Villa Women v Manchester United Women

Foul by Gabrielle George (Manchester United Women).
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1van Domselaar
- 2Mayling
- 4Patten
- 6Corsie
- 14Turner
- 15ParkerBooked at 14mins
- 5Staniforth
- 7Lehmann
- 19Blindkilde Brown
- 20Hanson
- 9Daly
Substitutes
- 8Nobbs
- 16McLoughlin
- 17Salmon
- 18Mullett
- 21Leat
- 22Magill
- 23Leon
- 33Pacheco
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 6Blundell
- 4Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 3George
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 17García
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23da Silva Ferreira
Substitutes
- 8Guerrero
- 14Riviere
- 15Evans
- 16Naalsund
- 20Miyazawa
- 22Parris
- 25Rabjohn
- 28Williams
- 91Tullis-Joyce
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Lucy Parker (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Attempt saved. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.
Attempt saved. Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Millie Turner.
Booking
Lucy Parker (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lucy Parker (Aston Villa Women).
Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Daly tries a through ball, but Laura Blindkilde Brown is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Laura Blindkilde Brown.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.
Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women).
Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.