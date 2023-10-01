Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Aston Villa Women v Manchester United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1van Domselaar
  • 2Mayling
  • 4Patten
  • 6Corsie
  • 14Turner
  • 15ParkerBooked at 14mins
  • 5Staniforth
  • 7Lehmann
  • 19Blindkilde Brown
  • 20Hanson
  • 9Daly

Substitutes

  • 8Nobbs
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 17Salmon
  • 18Mullett
  • 21Leat
  • 22Magill
  • 23Leon
  • 33Pacheco

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 6Blundell
  • 4Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 3George
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 17García
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23da Silva Ferreira

Substitutes

  • 8Guerrero
  • 14Riviere
  • 15Evans
  • 16Naalsund
  • 20Miyazawa
  • 22Parris
  • 25Rabjohn
  • 28Williams
  • 91Tullis-Joyce
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamAston Villa WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Gabrielle George (Manchester United Women).

  2. Post update

    Lucy Parker (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Daphne van Domselaar.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Geyse Ferreira (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Millie Turner.

  8. Booking

    Lucy Parker (Aston Villa Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (Aston Villa Women).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Aston Villa Women. Rachel Daly tries a through ball, but Laura Blindkilde Brown is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabrielle George (Manchester United Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Katie Zelem with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Laura Blindkilde Brown.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Gabrielle George.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucy Staniforth (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kirsty Hanson.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women).

  18. Post update

    Lucía García (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st October 2023

  • Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0
  • Everton WomenEverton Women13:00Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women
  • Arsenal WomenArsenal Women14:00Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women
  • Bristol City WomenBristol City Women14:00Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
  • West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women15:00Man City WomenManchester City Women
  • Chelsea WomenChelsea Women17:30Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women10100001
2Man Utd Women10100001
3Arsenal Women00000000
4Brighton Women00000000
5Bristol City Women00000000
6Chelsea Women00000000
7Everton Women00000000
8Leicester City Women00000000
9Liverpool Women00000000
10Man City Women00000000
11Tottenham Women00000000
12West Ham Women00000000
View full The FA Women's Super League table

