The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0

West Ham United Women v Manchester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 7Evans
  • 3Shimizu
  • 23Cissoko
  • 21Cooke
  • 2Smith
  • 4Stringer
  • 17Filis
  • 19Hayashi
  • 9Ueki
  • 20Asseyi

Substitutes

  • 11Atkinson
  • 12Harries
  • 16Ziu
  • 18Denton
  • 25Walsh
  • 35Ademiluyi
  • 41Flannery

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 35Keating
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 33Kennedy
  • 5Greenwood
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 10CastellanosBooked at 16mins
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 20Roord
  • 9Kelly
  • 11Hemp
  • 8Fowler

Substitutes

  • 1Roebuck
  • 6Houghton
  • 7Coombs
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 14Morgan
  • 16Park
  • 18Casparij
  • 30Mace
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Abigail Byrne

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home0
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.

  4. Post update

    Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women).

  6. Post update

    Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Shannon Cooke (West Ham United Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.

  9. Booking

    Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mary Fowler.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Shannon Cooke.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  20. Post update

    Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester City Women11004223
2Brighton Women11002113
3Man Utd Women11002113
4Liverpool Women11001013
5Man City Women10100001
6West Ham Women10100001
7Chelsea Women00000000
8Tottenham Women00000000
9Aston Villa Women100112-10
10Everton Women100112-10
11Arsenal Women100101-10
12Bristol City Women100124-20
View full The FA Women's Super League table

