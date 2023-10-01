West Ham United Women v Manchester City Women

Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Arnold
- 7Evans
- 3Shimizu
- 23Cissoko
- 21Cooke
- 2Smith
- 4Stringer
- 17Filis
- 19Hayashi
- 9Ueki
- 20Asseyi
Substitutes
- 11Atkinson
- 12Harries
- 16Ziu
- 18Denton
- 25Walsh
- 35Ademiluyi
- 41Flannery
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 35Keating
- 4Aleixandri
- 33Kennedy
- 5Greenwood
- 15Ouahabi
- 10CastellanosBooked at 16mins
- 25Hasegawa
- 20Roord
- 9Kelly
- 11Hemp
- 8Fowler
Substitutes
- 1Roebuck
- 6Houghton
- 7Coombs
- 12Angeldahl
- 14Morgan
- 16Park
- 18Casparij
- 30Mace
- 41Blakstad
- Referee:
- Abigail Byrne
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Deyna Castellanos.
Attempt saved. Leila Ouahabi (Manchester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa.
Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Riko Ueki (West Ham United Women).
Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shannon Cooke (West Ham United Women).
Attempt missed. Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Chloe Kelly with a cross.
Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (West Ham United Women).
Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women).
Post update
Viviane Asseyi (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Honoka Hayashi (West Ham United Women).
Attempt missed. Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Greenwood with a cross.
Attempt missed. Jill Roord (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mary Fowler.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Shannon Cooke.
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Hawa Cissoko (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.