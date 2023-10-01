Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women2

Everton Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Ramsey
  • 5Björn
  • 20Finnigan
  • 27Stenevik
  • 17Hope
  • 47Olesen
  • 22Galli
  • 2Veje
  • 10Bennison
  • 14Sørensen
  • 18Piemonte

Substitutes

  • 1Brosnan
  • 7Wheeler
  • 8Vanhaevermaet
  • 9Duggan
  • 11Bissell
  • 19Payne
  • 30Wilding
  • 41Aherne

Brighton Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 32Baggaley
  • 5Bergsvand
  • 2ThorisdóttirBooked at 35mins
  • 16Kullberg
  • 22Robinson
  • 6Losada
  • 10Olme
  • 8Bremer
  • 3Pattinson
  • 11Terland
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 1Evrard
  • 7Sarri
  • 14Carabalí
  • 15Hawkesby
  • 17Ferreira Pinto
  • 18Symonds
  • 33Rule
  • 40Startup
Referee:
Kirsty Dowle

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamBrighton Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Sophie Baggaley tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martina Piemonte (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aurora Galli.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Martina Piemonte (Everton Women).

  4. Post update

    Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen.

  6. Post update

    Karoline Olesen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martina Piemonte (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karoline Olesen with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.

  10. Second Half

    Second Half begins Everton Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Everton Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Martina Piemonte (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katrine Veje.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Martina Piemonte (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katrine Veje.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Everton Women. Martina Piemonte tries a through ball, but Nicoline Sørensen is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 3


Top Stories