Everton Women v Brighton & Hove Albion Women

Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Sophie Baggaley tries a through ball, but Elisabeth Terland is caught offside.
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Ramsey
- 5Björn
- 20Finnigan
- 27Stenevik
- 17Hope
- 47Olesen
- 22Galli
- 2Veje
- 10Bennison
- 14Sørensen
- 18Piemonte
Substitutes
- 1Brosnan
- 7Wheeler
- 8Vanhaevermaet
- 9Duggan
- 11Bissell
- 19Payne
- 30Wilding
- 41Aherne
Brighton Women
Formation 3-5-2
- 32Baggaley
- 5Bergsvand
- 2ThorisdóttirBooked at 35mins
- 16Kullberg
- 22Robinson
- 6Losada
- 10Olme
- 8Bremer
- 3Pattinson
- 11Terland
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 1Evrard
- 7Sarri
- 14Carabalí
- 15Hawkesby
- 17Ferreira Pinto
- 18Symonds
- 33Rule
- 40Startup
- Referee:
- Kirsty Dowle
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt saved. Martina Piemonte (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Aurora Galli.
Foul by Martina Piemonte (Everton Women).
Emma Kullberg (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicoline Sørensen.
Karoline Olesen (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Attempt saved. Martina Piemonte (Everton Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karoline Olesen with a cross.
Corner, Everton Women. Conceded by Guro Bergsvand.
Second Half
Second Half begins Everton Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Everton Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 2.
Attempt blocked. Martina Piemonte (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Katrine Veje.
Attempt saved. Julia Olme (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Poppy Pattinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women).
Attempt saved. Martina Piemonte (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katrine Veje.
Attempt missed. Katie Robinson (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Pauline Bremer (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Offside, Everton Women. Martina Piemonte tries a through ball, but Nicoline Sørensen is caught offside.
Elisabeth Terland (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.