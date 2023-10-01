Bristol City Women v Leicester City Women

Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).
Line-ups
Bristol City Women
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Bentley
- 2Powell
- 5Aspin
- 44Murray
- 4Layzell
- 8Rodgers
- 6Connolly
- 10Furness
- 24Morgan
- 17Thestrup
- 23Jones
Substitutes
- 9Hayles
- 11Napier
- 12Mustaki
- 15Bull
- 16Syme
- 19Simpson
- 21Marckese
- 28Teisar
- 29Ward
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Leitzig
- 11Cayman
- 17Thibaud
- 5Howard
- 2Nevin
- 3Tierney
- 6Palmer
- 27O'Brien
- 10Whelan
- 9Petermann
- 20Goodwin
Substitutes
- 4Bott
- 7Rose
- 8Rantala
- 13Robinson
- 14Green
- 21Cain
- 23Kop
- 32Baker
- 38Mears
- Referee:
- Elizabeth Simms
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amy Rodgers.
Foul by Lena Petermann (Leicester City Women).
Brooke Aspin (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aimee Palmer (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women).
Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lena Petermann (Leicester City Women).
Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Janice Cayman.
Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aimee Palmer (Leicester City Women).
Foul by Ella Powell (Bristol City Women).
Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Megan Connolly (Bristol City Women).
Aimee Palmer (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.