The FA Women's Super League
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women0Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Bristol City Women v Leicester City Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Bristol City Women

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Bentley
  • 2Powell
  • 5Aspin
  • 44Murray
  • 4Layzell
  • 8Rodgers
  • 6Connolly
  • 10Furness
  • 24Morgan
  • 17Thestrup
  • 23Jones

Substitutes

  • 9Hayles
  • 11Napier
  • 12Mustaki
  • 15Bull
  • 16Syme
  • 19Simpson
  • 21Marckese
  • 28Teisar
  • 29Ward

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Leitzig
  • 11Cayman
  • 17Thibaud
  • 5Howard
  • 2Nevin
  • 3Tierney
  • 6Palmer
  • 27O'Brien
  • 10Whelan
  • 9Petermann
  • 20Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 4Bott
  • 7Rose
  • 8Rantala
  • 13Robinson
  • 14Green
  • 21Cain
  • 23Kop
  • 32Baker
  • 38Mears
Referee:
Elizabeth Simms

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol City WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Aileen Whelan (Leicester City Women).

  2. Post update

    Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Amy Rodgers.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lena Petermann (Leicester City Women).

  5. Post update

    Brooke Aspin (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Aimee Palmer (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women).

  8. Post update

    Ella Powell (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Lena Petermann (Leicester City Women).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Bristol City Women. Conceded by Janice Cayman.

  11. Post update

    Rachel Furness (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aimee Palmer (Leicester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ella Powell (Bristol City Women).

  14. Post update

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Megan Connolly (Bristol City Women).

  16. Post update

    Aimee Palmer (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brighton Women11002023
2Man Utd Women11002113
3Arsenal Women10100001
4Bristol City Women10100001
5Leicester City Women10100001
6Liverpool Women10100001
7Chelsea Women00000000
8Man City Women00000000
9Tottenham Women00000000
10West Ham Women00000000
11Aston Villa Women100112-10
12Everton Women100102-20
Top Stories