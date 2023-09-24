Jonny Evans assisted Bruno Fernandes' winner and had a goal ruled out as he made his first Premier League start for Manchester United in 3,125 days

Defender Jonny Evans says Manchester United's 1-0 win at Burnley was "one of the best nights of my life".

Eight years after leaving Old Trafford, the 35-year-old re-joined the club this season on a one-year deal after his contract with Leicester City expired.

"I loved every minute of it," the Northern Ireland player told TNT Sport.

"Before the game, just sometimes you get a feeling and I couldn't wait. It was pure excitement and coming up on the bus I was so buzzing.

"To come back here, I think that was my 200th game for Man United.

"I never thought I would play 200 but it was an absolute honour."

Evans thought he had headed Erik ten Hag's side into a first-half lead at Turf Moor but Rasmus Hojlund was deemed to be offside and his goal was ruled out.

However, the defender still had a big part to play when his lobbed pass found Fernandes, who volleyed into the bottom corner to give United a much-needed win.

He admitted "I probably did dream about it a few times" but is not getting carried away about an emotional return to Old Trafford.

"I wasn't consciously thinking about it," he added.

"When you get to a certain age you are probably winding down your career but the opportunity came up. I was a bit apprehensive, in a way, but I thought, 'there is no other option for me'.

"I thought I would come here and see where it takes me. I just tried to come back in and be as professional as I can and hopefully the body sees me through."

After making his return off the bench against Arsenal before the international break, Evans was handed a surprise start at Burnley thanks to an injury crisis in defence, but the Northern Ireland international put in an assured performance.

"The role that was made out to me was to come in as cover. That has been my mindset. There has been a few injuries, with [Lisandro] Martinez and Harry [Maguire] both injured and Rafa [Varane] has come back from a bit of time out.

"I had to fill the gap and for me it was about trying to be ready. I think a big part of that is being mentally ready. The more experienced you get, you become a lot more assured in yourself.

"You get to a certain point where the only thing you have to prove is to yourself and can you challenge yourself?

"At this club, if you're not winning games you are going to be under fire. I'm grateful that I've been in that position before so I can come in and add a bit of calmness."