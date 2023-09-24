Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all ready to make bids for 21-year-old Brentford and Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey, who would cost upwards of £60m. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Jota is planning a return to Celtic in January, former Parkhead striker Frank McAvennie says he has heard, after the 24-year-old winger was left off Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad's team list following his £25m summer move from the Scottish champions. (Football Insider) external-link

Portuguese winger Jota could be set for a reunion with former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur after the 24-year-old had a request to terminate his Al Ittihad contract terminated rejected as head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to keep him long term. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Joe Newell, the 30-year-old midfielder whose contract ends in summer 2025, says he wants to extend his stay with Hibernian. (Sunday Post, print edition)

St Mirren midfielder Mark O'Hara says being successful is better than moving on to a new club purely for money. (Sunday Times) external-link

Club Brugge head coach Ronny Deila reckons the stress and pressure of managing Celtic was too big for him at the time but insists he could take charge of Real Madrid now because of how much he learned with the Scottish champions. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link

Albian Ajeti, the Swiss striker who moved from Celtic this summer, scored with his very first touch for new club Gaziantep, his goal as a stoppage-time substitute securing a 2-0 win over Istanbulspor in the Turkish top flight - more than two years since his last goal for the Scottish champions. (The National On Sunday) external-link

PSV Eindhoven head coach Peter Bosz axed Malik Tillman from the squad to face Almere City in their 4-0 win after the midfielder who moved from Bayern Munich after his loan move to Rangers did not become permanent fell foul of the club's disciplinary rules by sleeping in. (Football Scotland) external-link

Former Celtic and Kilmarnock midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu has put an end to suggestions he had retired from football after the 36-year-old joined French third-tier strugglers US Orleans. (Scottish Sun On Sunday) external-link