Joel Cooper tries to gain possession for Linfield during the first half against Loughgall

Substitute Jack Scott scored both goals as Linfield moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 2-0 win over Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Scott scored a goal in each half to edge one point ahead of unbeaten Larne.

Crusaders are up to third thanks to their 2-0 victory over Glenavon, Paul Heatley and Philip Lowry scoring and away keeper Rory Brown being sent-off.

Cliftonville occupy fifth spot as Ben Wilson's double gave them a 2-0 win at bottom club Ballymena United.

In-form forward Wilson takes his tally to seven for the league campaign, while the Sky Blues are four adrift at the foot of the table.

Scott delivers double

At Loughgall, Scott, who replaced the injured Daniel Finlayson on the half hour and who celebrated his 21st birthday on Friday, really came of age in a Linfield shirt with this performance.

His first goal a minute before half time was a beautifully struck shot from distance after Kyle McClean had done all of the hard work on the left wing.

His second, 20 minutes from the end, was a much simpler effort, poking home from close range after Loughgall goalkeeper Berraat Turker had fumbled a McClean corner at his feet.

The Blues had chances to add to their advantage, most notably through Joel Cooper and Chris McKee, but the home side too had their opportunities.

Nathaniel Ferris blasted wide when through on goal in the opening quarter of an hour and strike partner Benjamin McKee missed the target with just Chris Johns to beat just minutes later.

Tiernan Kelly saw his shot deflected narrowly over the bar after half-time as Dean Smith's side threw everything at their opponents.

Reds too strong for Ballymena

Cliftonville made it back-to-back away wins in a week with a well-deserved success at Ballymena Showgrounds.

The visitors went in front on 19 minutes when Ballymena debutant Dylan Boyle lost possession deep inside his own half and Rory Hale slipped a pass in to Wilson who beat Sean O'Neill with a low angled shot from the right hand side of the penalty area.

The visitors should have doubled their advantage before the half hour when Andy McGrory was caught on the ball inside his own half and Sam Ashford released strike partner Wilson who was clear on goal but his shot was blocked by the legs of O'Neill.

Wilson came close to a second just short of the hour mark when he clipped a shot past the advancing O'Neill but Ballymena skipper Colin Coates was able to backtrack and clear the ball off the goal-line.

Ballymena came close when Isaac Westendorf burst clear of Jonny Addis but as the big striker lined up a shot, he was denied by a fantastic blocking challenge by Chris Gallagher.

Cliftonville deservedly doubled their lead with 16 minutes left when Rory Hale's through ball split the home defence and Wilson got to the ball ahead of Coates to poke home his second.

Crues see off Glenavon

Heatley opened the scoring in the 44th minute after Mal Smith's cross was flicked on by Adam Lecky into the winger's path, and Heatley showed great composure to lob Rory Brown from close range.

Lowry doubled his side's advantage when Robbie Garrett failed to clear Billy Joe Burns' cross, and Lowry poked home for his fourth goal in as many games against the visitors.

Things went from bad to worse for the mid-Ulster side when visiting stopper Brown was given a straight red in the 81st minute after a mix-up with Danny Wallace when the defender attempted to head the ball back to his keeper, but Brown was adjudged to have handled the ball outside the area.

Having used all their substitutions, Isaac Baird was called upon to finish the game in goal.