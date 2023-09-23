Last updated on .From the section Irish

Joel Cooper tries to gain possession for Linfield during the first half against Loughgall

Substitute Jack Scott scored both goals as Linfield moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 2-0 win over Loughgall at Lakeview Park.

Scott scored a goal in each half to edge one point ahead of unbeaten Larne.

Crusaders are up to third thanks to their 2-0 victory over Glenavon, Paul Heatley and Philip Lowry scoring and away keeper Rory Brown being sent-off.

Cliftonville occupy fifth spot as Ben Wilson's double gave them a 2-0 win at bottom club Ballymena United.

In-form forward Wilson takes his tally to seven for the league campaign, while the Sky Blues are four adrift at the foot of the table.

