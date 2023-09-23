New Northern Ireland boss Tanya Oxtoby insisted that her team "are on the right track" despite their opening 3-0 Women's Nations League defeat by the Republic of Ireland.

Goals from Lucy Quinn, Kyra Carusa and substitute Lily Agg gave the Republic a comfortable victory in Dublin.

While disappointed, the Northern Ireland boss believes there are positives to take from the game.

"We know we have so much to improve on and there is more to come," she said.

"I saw enough today to see that we are on the right track. They [the Republic] are where we want to be, competing at major tournaments."

'The goals we conceded were avoidable'

Two of the goals Northern Ireland conceded against the Republic came after corner kicks

Northern Ireland frustrated the Republic for the first 30 minutes of the game before Quinn's deflected strike broke the deadlock.

The visitors' best spell of the game came after the break, where they pushed higher up the pitch, but a defensive mix-up between Rebecca Holloway and Shannon Turner allowed Carusa to nip in and score the Republic's second goal.

Like the first goal, the third from Agg came after a corner and Oxtoby conceded that she was frustrated by the manner of the goals.

"There were some good things from us. The players applied some of the things we asked, maybe not for long enough, but that will come.

"From our point of view, the goals [we conceded] were disappointing and quite avoidable. We will need to tidy that up for Tuesday," admitted Oxtoby.

'We need a different dynamic on Tuesday'

The former Chelsea assistant lauded the atmosphere that the 35,594 fans generated for the first ever Republic of Ireland women's game at the Aviva Stadium.

"What an occasion for women's football," she smiled.

"I think the crowd and the atmosphere in the stadium was electric. Our players really enjoyed it. We want to build momentum and build a team people are proud of and that was the first step out there."

Looking forward to Tuesday's second Nations League game against Albania at Seaview, Oxtoby expects to make changes to be able to assess all the members of her squad.

"The beauty of our squad is that everyone is going to get the opportunity to show what they can do, that is the whole point of it. There will be changes for Tuesday, as we need a different dynamic."

'We completely blocked out everything off the pitch'

Gleeson led the Republic in their first ever game at the Aviva Stadium

Republic of Ireland interim manager Eileen Gleeson was pleased with the Republic's performance on what was an historic occasion, as they started their Group B campaign with a well-deserved victory after another turbulent week off the pitch.

"We have completely blocked out anything off the pitch," she said.

"Three goals, three points, a clean sheet and an amazing crowd, what more could I ask for?"

She added: "It was a solid performance. The first goal was a settler and we asked for a few different things from a few different players in the second half and to be a bit better. I think we showed that in the second half."

Gleeson reserved particular praise for midfielder Tyler Toland who was awarded player of the match in her first start for the Republic in over four years.

"Tyler has come in and done her thing. We have seen that she is consistent and good on the ball and I'm delighted for her."