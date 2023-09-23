Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Beard managed Liverpool between 2012-15 before being reappointed in 2021

Liverpool manager Matt Beard has signed a contract extension at the club.

The 45-year-old was reappointed in 2021 having steered Liverpool to back-to-back Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014.

He spent six years away from the club, during which time they suffered relegation, but guided them to promotion to the WSL in his first season back.

"It was an easy decision for me to extend my stay here," he said.

"I think we're [at the] early stages of a big project and you've really got the future to look forward to.

"I'm excited for the future of the team because I think we've got a good group here, a good young group as well that can grow."

After leaving Liverpool for US side Boston Breakers in 2015, Beard went on to manage West Ham in 2018 then temporarily took over at Bristol City in 2020 but could not prevent them being relegated to the Championship.

The WSL begins on 1 October with Liverpool facing Arsenal at Emirates Stadium before hosting Aston Villa in their first home match and Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on 15 October.

Liverpool bought back Melwood, their old training ground, earlier this year to create a training facility for the women's team and Beard's side moved from their Tranmere Rovers base to the new facility in September.

"Melwood is a massive step in the right direction for us," said Beard.

"It's game-changing to be honest. For us to have the facility we have now, it really means that we can deliver and do what we want to do for the players."

Liverpool finished seventh last season, managing to keep themselves away from a relegation battle in their first season back.

"We're looking forward to this season," said Beard. "We want to improve on last year - we'd like to try to break into that top five if we can - and we do want to compete in all the competitions.

"It'd be great if we could bring some silverware next year."